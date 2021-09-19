Morning Kickoff: Sept. 20

MORNING LEADOFF
Monday, Sept. 20
College golf: U-Mary at South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Invitational.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
College golf: University of Mary at South Dakota Mines Hardrocker Invitational.
College volleyball: University of Mary at Northern State University, 6 p.m.
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Williston at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Mandan, 4 p.m., Mandan Middle School.; Legacy at Jamestown, 4 p.m.
High school girls golf: Williston Invitational, 10 a.m., Links of North Dakota.
High school girls swimming: Mandan at Century, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school volleyball: Jamestown at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Williston at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Watford City at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Standing Rock at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 22
College volleyball: Dakota College-Bottineau at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m., Armory.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
FUTSAL
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA World Cup: U.S. vs. Serbia, Group F, Klaipeda, Lithuania
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — Texas at New York Yankees
9 p.m.
MLBN — Houston at Los Angeles Angels
NFL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Detroit at Green Bay
ESPN2 — Detroit at Green Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli)
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ocasio vs. Team Osterman, Rosemont Ill.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Jaquish vs. Team Chidester, Rosemont Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)
TENNIS — Metz and Nur-Sultan (AT); Ostrava (WTA), Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Century won its 11th match in a row, sweeping Bismarck High 3-0. A.J. Jacobs (11) and Kelsey Glatt (10) combined for 21 kills for the Patriots. Naomi Rust topped the Demons’ offensively with nine spikes.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Derek Kinnischtzke ran for 281 yards and three touchdowns in Bismarck’s 35-20 win over Dickinson. Kinnischtzke’s 281 yards were a new BHS record. Weston Dressler added an 88-yard kickoff return for a touchdown after Dickinson had taken a 6-0 lead on Troy Ott’s 5-yard touchdown reception from Luke Sandman.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Tom Varichak scored three touchdowns in North Dakota State’s 28-12 win over Montana State. Quarterback Zoonie McLean had a 1-yard TD run and 41-yard passing score to Jim Bauer for the Bobcats' 12 points.
TRIVIA ANSWER
1976 – the first season with Bobby Bowden as head coach. The Seminoles won five of their last eight games to finish 5-6.
