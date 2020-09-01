Morning Kickoff: Sept. 2

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
SCHEDULE
Wednesday, Sept. 2
Northwoods League baseball: Championship series: Mandan Flickertails vs. Bismarck Larks, Game 1, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Dickinson, 5:15 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Mandan at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Jamestown at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Williston at Legacy, 4 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school girls swimming: Mandan Duals, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Dickinson at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Regional championship series: Bismarck Larks at Mandan Flickertails, Game 2, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 4
High school cross country: Mandan Kiwanis Meet, 11 a.m. (Bismarck, Jamestown, Mandan, Dickinson); 1 p.m. (Century, Legacy, Minot, Watford City, Williston), Mandan Municipal Golf Course.
High school football: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Legacy at Williston, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Valley City, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Richardton-Taylor-Hebron, 7 p.m.
Northwoods League baseball: Regional championship series: Mandan Flickertails at Bismarck Larks, Game 3 (if necessary), 7:05 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
TV TODAY
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 5, Gap to Privas, 113 miles
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — SK Wyverns at KT Wiz
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FSN – Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Game 2: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Game 7: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Orlando
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 6: Colorado vs. Dallas, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER
6 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami at Atlanta United
TENNIS
11 a.m./5 p.m.
ESPN/ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: U.S. Open: Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Shane Kuntz scored twice as Bismarck State College downed Ridgewater 4-1 in men's soccer. Jordan Bartsch contributed a goal and an assist for the winning Mystics, now 2-0-1 on the season. David Doll scored the other BSC goal.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck tailback Derek Kinnischtzke carried the offensive load for the Demons in a 20-7 victory over Fargo South at the Community Bowl. Kinnischtzke, a 165-pound junior, carried 30 times for 219 yards and two of Bismarck's three touchdowns. All told, the Demons rushed for 236 yards and piled up 325 yards of total offense.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): University of North Dakota hockey coach Rube Bjorkman fired a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth hole at the Grand Forks Country Club. Bjorkman made the 152-yard shot with an 8-iron. He now has four aces to his credit.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Jonny Bench was 22 years and 26 days old when he was named National League MVP in 1970 for the Cincinnati Reds.
