Morning Kickoff: Sept. 2

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Shane Kuntz scored twice as Bismarck State College downed Ridgewater 4-1 in men's soccer. Jordan Bartsch contributed a goal and an assist for the winning Mystics, now 2-0-1 on the season. David Doll scored the other BSC goal.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck tailback Derek Kinnischtzke carried the offensive load for the Demons in a 20-7 victory over Fargo South at the Community Bowl. Kinnischtzke, a 165-pound junior, carried 30 times for 219 yards and two of Bismarck's three touchdowns. All told, the Demons rushed for 236 yards and piled up 325 yards of total offense.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): University of North Dakota hockey coach Rube Bjorkman fired a hole-in-one on the par-3 eighth hole at the Grand Forks Country Club. Bjorkman made the 152-yard shot with an 8-iron. He now has four aces to his credit.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Jonny Bench was 22 years and 26 days old when he was named National League MVP in 1970 for the Cincinnati Reds.

CONTACT US

