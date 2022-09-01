Morning Kickoff: Sept. 2

MORNING KICKOFF

Friday, Sept. 2

College volleyball: University of Mary vs. Arkansas-Monticello, 11:30 a.m., and Pittsburg State, 4:30 p.m., at Pittsburg, Kan.; Bismarck State vs. Lincoln Land CC, 5:45 p.m. at Fort Dodge, Iowa; Bismarck State College at Fort Scott CC, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Emporia State at University of Mary, 3 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys tennis: West Fargo at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school football: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Mandan at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Shiloh Christian at Heart River, 7 p.m.

High school cross country: Mandan Kiwanis Invitational, 11 a.m., Mandan Municipal Golf Course.

Saturday, Sept. 3

College football: North Dakota at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.; Drake at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.; Wayne State at University of Mary, 5:30 p.m., Bowl.

College volleyball: University of Mary vs. New Mexico Highlands, 9 a.m., and Cameron, 2 p.m., at Pittsburg, Kan.; Bismarck State College vs. Illinois Central, 10 a.m. at Fort Dodge, Iowa; Bismarck State College vs. Iowa Central CC, 11:45 a.m. at Fort Dodge, Iowa.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Mandan at Century

7 p.m.

KDKT (1410 AM) – Hazen at Beulah

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at St. Mary’s

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — Qualifying final: Collingwood at Geelong

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Western Michigan at Michigan State

ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

7 p.m.

FS1 — Illinois at Indiana

9 p.m.

ESPN — TCU at Colorado

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Dana Open, Second Round, Sylvania, Ohio

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

TENNIS

11 a.m./5 p.m.

ESPN/ESPN2 — U.S. Open, Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck High played in a manner befitting the top-ranked team in the state, dominating Fargo Davies 52-7. Bismarck took a 19-0 lead on the Eagles thanks in part to a 53-yard interception returned for a touchdown by safety. Layne Johs contributed touchdown runs of 37, 6 and 82 yards in the rout.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Cousins Weston Dressler and Brandon Meyer dominated in the opening weekend of the football season. Dressler, a running back for Bismarck High, led the Demons to a 21-12 win over West Fargo by rolling up 164 yards and all three of Bismarck’s touchdowns on the Packers. Meyer ran for 234 yards and two touchdowns in one half of action for Flasher-Carson in its 46-6 win over Turtle Lake-Mercer.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck High graduate Mark Maher, then a senior at Dickinson State, was listed among the athletes in the 1972 volume of the Outstanding College Athletes of America. Nominated by Dickinson State in the fall of 1971, Maher had an excellent season for his team, which culminated in an invitation to the western trials for the U.S. Olympics gymnastics team. A knee injury that led to surgery prevented Maher from taking part in the trials.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Drake beat NDSU 40-6 in 1962. The only other meeting was in 1955, also won by Drake, 28-6.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)