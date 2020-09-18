Morning Kickoff: Sept. 19

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The University of North Dakota ground attack overwhelmed Northeastern State 55-14 in Grand Forks, giving the Sioux their first win. Jake Miller, a freshman from Bismarck, accounted for 76 of UND's 357 rushing yards in its home opener. He scored twice. Josh Murray paced the Sioux attack with 131 rushing yards and a touchdown. Ryan Dressler, like Miller a Bismarck High School graduate, caught two passes for 48 yards.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan followed medalist Katie Wetsch to the championship in the BHS-CHS Invitational golf tournament at Riverwood Golf Course. Wetsch carded a 38-39--77 to edge Century's Crystal Klein by a stroke. Klein shot a 41-37--78. Mandan won its first team title of the season with a 333. That put the Braves far ahead of Dickinson, which finished second in the seven-team field with a 351. Other Mandan counters were Kate Herzog with an 80, LeNeika Gebauer with an 86 and Amy Shreve with a 90.