Morning Kickoff: Sept. 19

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Saturday, Sept. 19
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Legacy, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Century, 4 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Minot, 3 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Legacy at Williston, 1 p.m.
High school girls golf: Williston Invitational, 10 a.m., Links of N.D.
High school girls swimming: Century at Mandan, 11 a.m.; Marney Shirley Invitational, 10:30 a.m., Jamestown.
High school volleyball: Flasher at Shiloh Christian, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:15 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago Cubs
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: From Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Navy at Tulane
ESPN — Tulsa at Oklahoma State
ESPN2 — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Georgia State
1:30 p.m.
USA — South Florida at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Central Florida at Georgia Tech
CBS — Appalachian State at Marshall
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Troy at Middle Tennessee State
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Miami at Louisville
ESPN2 — Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi
CYCLING
6 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 20, 22 miles
GOLF
10 a.m./2 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: U.S. Open, Third Round, Mamaroneck, N.Y
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Woodbine Mile, Toronto
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FOX — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati
FS1 — St. Louis at Pittsburgh
7:15 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Chicago Cubs
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Game 3: Boston vs. Miami, Orlando, Fla.
STANLEY CUP FINAL
6:30 p.m.
NBC — Game 1: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER
2 p.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal
5:25 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Napoli at Parma
WOMEN’S SOCCER
12 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The University of North Dakota ground attack overwhelmed Northeastern State 55-14 in Grand Forks, giving the Sioux their first win. Jake Miller, a freshman from Bismarck, accounted for 76 of UND's 357 rushing yards in its home opener. He scored twice. Josh Murray paced the Sioux attack with 131 rushing yards and a touchdown. Ryan Dressler, like Miller a Bismarck High School graduate, caught two passes for 48 yards.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan followed medalist Katie Wetsch to the championship in the BHS-CHS Invitational golf tournament at Riverwood Golf Course. Wetsch carded a 38-39--77 to edge Century's Crystal Klein by a stroke. Klein shot a 41-37--78. Mandan won its first team title of the season with a 333. That put the Braves far ahead of Dickinson, which finished second in the seven-team field with a 351. Other Mandan counters were Kate Herzog with an 80, LeNeika Gebauer with an 86 and Amy Shreve with a 90.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Russ Henegar scored four touchdowns as Bismarck took a 27-16 Western Dakota Association football victory at Mandan. Henegar, a running back, piled up 188 rushing yards on 16 carries en route to his four scores. Quarterback Jim Gronowski ran for two touchdowns as Mandan dipped to 1-2. Bismarck improved to 2-1.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Sergey Bubka of Ukraine held the pole vault world record of 20 feet, 3 1/4 inches since 1994.
