 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Kickoff: Sept. 19

Morning Kickoff: Sept. 19

MORNING KICKOFF

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Saturday, Sept. 19

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Legacy, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Century, 4 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Minot, 3 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Legacy at Williston, 1 p.m.

High school girls golf: Williston Invitational, 10 a.m., Links of N.D.

High school girls swimming: Century at Mandan, 11 a.m.; Marney Shirley Invitational, 10:30 a.m., Jamestown.

High school volleyball: Flasher at Shiloh Christian, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 20

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:15 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago Cubs

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: From Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Navy at Tulane

ESPN — Tulsa at Oklahoma State

ESPN2 — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Georgia State

1:30 p.m.

USA — South Florida at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Central Florida at Georgia Tech

CBS — Appalachian State at Marshall

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Troy at Middle Tennessee State

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Miami at Louisville

ESPN2 — Louisiana Tech at Southern Mississippi

CYCLING

6 a.m.

NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 20, 22 miles

GOLF

10 a.m./2 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: U.S. Open, Third Round, Mamaroneck, N.Y

HORSE RACING

4 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Woodbine Mile, Toronto

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FOX — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati

FS1 — St. Louis at Pittsburgh

7:15 p.m.

FSN – Minnesota at Chicago Cubs

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Boston vs. Miami, Orlando, Fla.

STANLEY CUP FINAL

6:30 p.m.

NBC — Game 1: Dallas vs. Tampa Bay, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER

2 p.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: West Ham United at Arsenal

5:25 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Napoli at Parma

WOMEN’S SOCCER

12 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Orlando at North Carolina

                                                                                                                       

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The University of North Dakota ground attack overwhelmed Northeastern State 55-14 in Grand Forks, giving the Sioux their first win. Jake Miller, a freshman from Bismarck, accounted for 76 of UND's 357 rushing yards in its home opener. He scored twice. Josh Murray paced the Sioux attack with 131 rushing yards and a touchdown. Ryan Dressler, like Miller a Bismarck High School graduate, caught two passes for 48 yards.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan followed medalist Katie Wetsch to the championship in the BHS-CHS Invitational golf tournament at Riverwood Golf Course. Wetsch carded a 38-39--77 to edge Century's Crystal Klein by a stroke. Klein shot a 41-37--78. Mandan won its first team title of the season with a 333. That put the Braves far ahead of Dickinson, which finished second in the seven-team field with a 351. Other Mandan counters were Kate Herzog with an 80, LeNeika Gebauer with an 86 and Amy Shreve with a 90.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Russ Henegar scored four touchdowns as Bismarck took a 27-16 Western Dakota Association football victory at Mandan. Henegar, a running back, piled up 188 rushing yards on 16 carries en route to his four scores. Quarterback Jim Gronowski ran for two touchdowns as Mandan dipped to 1-2. Bismarck improved to 2-1.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Sergey Bubka of Ukraine held the pole vault world record of 20 feet, 3 1/4 inches since 1994.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News