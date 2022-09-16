 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Sept. 17

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Sept. 17

College football: Southwest Minnesota State at University of Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; North Dakota at Northern Arizona, 3 p.m.; North Dakota State at Arizona, 10 p.m.

College volleyball: University of Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 2 p.m.; Bismarck State College vs. Iowa Lakes CC, 11 a.m., at Wahpeton; Bismarck State College vs. Central Lakes College, 2:30 p.m., at Wahpeton.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Gustavus Adolphus Invitational.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Century, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Mandan, 2 p.m., St. Mary’s.

High school boys tennis: Williston at Bismarck, 11 a.m., Sertoma.

High school cross country: Shiloh Invitational, McDowell Dam, 1 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Fargo South at Mandan, 10 a.m.

High school volleyball: Century at Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 2:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Valley City tournament.

Running: Bismarck Marathon, 7:30 a.m., Cottonwood Park.

NAHL: Bismarck vs. Minnesota Wilderness, 5:15 p.m., at Blaine, Minn.

Sunday, Sept. 18

College women’s soccer: Southwest Minnesota State at University of Mary, Noon, Bowl.

College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Gustavus Adolphus Invitational.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Southwest Minn. St. at University of Mary

2 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at Northern Arizona

9 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – NDSU at Arizona

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland

NAHL

5:15 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck vs. Minn. Wilderness

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — UConn at Michigan

BTN — Southern Illinois at Northwestern

ESPN — Georgia at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Purdue at Syracuse

FOX — Oklahoma at Nebraska

FS1 — Texas St. at Baylor

1:30 p.m.

NBC — California at Notre Dame

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Mississippi at Georgia Tech

BTN — New Mexico St. at Wisconsin

CBS — Penn St. at Auburn

ESPN2 — Colorado at Minnesota

FOX — BYU at Oregon

3 p.m.

FS1 — UT-Martin at Boise St.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi St. at LSU

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at NC State

FOX — Toledo at Ohio St.

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan St. at Washington

BTN — Nevada at Iowa

FS1 — SMU at Maryland

8 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Texas A&M

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Diego St. at Utah

9:30 p.m.

FOX — Fresno St. at USC

10 p.m.

FS1 — North Dakota State at Arizona

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Portland Classic, Portland, Ore.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

BSN —Minnesota at Cleveland

6 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR Team Series: Oklahoma City, Okla.

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Craig Bagnell threw nearly 50 passes, completing 30 of them, for a career-high 407 yards passing in a 31-25 win by the University of Mary over Augustana. Bagnell completed touchdown passes to Tyler Steffan (two), D.J. Young and Elby Pope in the win. Steffan caught 10 passes for 154 yards.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century knocked off top-ranked Fargo South 12-6 thanks to a stingy defensive effort. Century held Fargo South to 53 yards rushing. Seth Helgeson had 115 yards rushing for the Patriots, who got a pair of touchdown runs from Andy Miller in the win.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): St. Mary’s prevailed over Dickinson 7-3 in a defensive grinder. St. Mary’s got a touchdown on a 35-yard pass from John Roberts to Steve McDonald on their first drive of the game. Dickinson scored on a 32-yard field goal by Francis Feininger. The Sainst were outgained 227-115. Dickinson had the ball within St. Mary’s 15-yard line three times in the final four minutes, but each time St. Mary’s was able to hold off the Midgets.

TRIVIA ANSWER

15-14.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

