Morning Kickoff: Sept. 17

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Sept. 17
College football: Southwest Minnesota State at University of Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; North Dakota at Northern Arizona, 3 p.m.; North Dakota State at Arizona, 10 p.m.
College volleyball: University of Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 2 p.m.; Bismarck State College vs. Iowa Lakes CC, 11 a.m., at Wahpeton; Bismarck State College vs. Central Lakes College, 2:30 p.m., at Wahpeton.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Gustavus Adolphus Invitational.
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Legacy, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Century, Noon, Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Mandan, 2 p.m., St. Mary’s.
High school boys tennis: Williston at Bismarck, 11 a.m., Sertoma.
High school cross country: Shiloh Invitational, McDowell Dam, 1 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Fargo South at Mandan, 10 a.m.
High school volleyball: Century at Turtle Mountain, 3 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 2:30 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Valley City tournament.
Running: Bismarck Marathon, 7:30 a.m., Cottonwood Park.
NAHL: Bismarck vs. Minnesota Wilderness, 5:15 p.m., at Blaine, Minn.
Sunday, Sept. 18
College women’s soccer: Southwest Minnesota State at University of Mary, Noon, Bowl.
College women’s tennis: U-Mary at Gustavus Adolphus Invitational.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Southwest Minn. St. at University of Mary
2 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at Northern Arizona
9 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – NDSU at Arizona
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland
NAHL
5:15 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck vs. Minn. Wilderness
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — UConn at Michigan
BTN — Southern Illinois at Northwestern
ESPN — Georgia at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Purdue at Syracuse
FOX — Oklahoma at Nebraska
FS1 — Texas St. at Baylor
1:30 p.m.
NBC — California at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Mississippi at Georgia Tech
BTN — New Mexico St. at Wisconsin
CBS — Penn St. at Auburn
ESPN2 — Colorado at Minnesota
FOX — BYU at Oregon
3 p.m.
FS1 — UT-Martin at Boise St.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi St. at LSU
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas Tech at NC State
FOX — Toledo at Ohio St.
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan St. at Washington
BTN — Nevada at Iowa
FS1 — SMU at Maryland
8 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Texas A&M
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Diego St. at Utah
9:30 p.m.
FOX — Fresno St. at USC
10 p.m.
FS1 — North Dakota State at Arizona
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Portland Classic, Portland, Ore.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Fortinet Championship, Scottsdale, Ariz.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
BSN —Minnesota at Cleveland
6 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: Oklahoma City, Okla.
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leicester City at Tottenham Hotspur
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Craig Bagnell threw nearly 50 passes, completing 30 of them, for a career-high 407 yards passing in a 31-25 win by the University of Mary over Augustana. Bagnell completed touchdown passes to Tyler Steffan (two), D.J. Young and Elby Pope in the win. Steffan caught 10 passes for 154 yards.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century knocked off top-ranked Fargo South 12-6 thanks to a stingy defensive effort. Century held Fargo South to 53 yards rushing. Seth Helgeson had 115 yards rushing for the Patriots, who got a pair of touchdown runs from Andy Miller in the win.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): St. Mary’s prevailed over Dickinson 7-3 in a defensive grinder. St. Mary’s got a touchdown on a 35-yard pass from John Roberts to Steve McDonald on their first drive of the game. Dickinson scored on a 32-yard field goal by Francis Feininger. The Sainst were outgained 227-115. Dickinson had the ball within St. Mary’s 15-yard line three times in the final four minutes, but each time St. Mary’s was able to hold off the Midgets.
TRIVIA ANSWER
15-14.
