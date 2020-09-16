Morning kickoff Sept. 17, 2020

1967 — Johnny Unitas of the Baltimore Colts passes for 401 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-31 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

1988 — Colorado's Alfred Williams leads the Buffaloes to a 24-21 win over No. 19 Iowa, in Iowa City. Williams gets seven tackles, four for losses including two sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery, a pass deflection and a blocked punt in the win. Williams' forced fumble late in the fourth quarter ends the Hawkeyes late charge.

1988 — No. 10 Florida State upsets No. 3 Clemson 24-21 in Clemson, S.C. With the game tied at 21 with 1:31 to play, FSU coach Bobby Bowden calls for a fake punt from his own 21-yard line. Cornerback LeRoy Butler takes the fake 76 yards, setting up Richie Andrews' game-winning 19-yard field goal with 32 seconds left.

1994 — UNLV wide receiver Randy Gatewood catches 23 passes for 363 yards and a touchdown in a 48-38 loss to Idaho.

2002 — Suzy Whaley becomes the first woman to qualify for a PGA Tour event, earning an exemption to the 2003 Greater Hartford Open by winning a PGA Section Championship. Whaley, also is the first woman to win a Section Championship.

2004 — San Francisco's Barry Bonds hits the 700th home run of his career, joining Babe Ruth (714) and Hank Aaron (755) as the only players to reach the milestone.