Morning kickoff Sept. 17, 2020

Thursday, Sept. 17
High school boys soccer: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Williston at Century, 5:30 p.m. Sanford Sports Complex; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school boys tennis: Jamestown at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Century at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Minot at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Century at Williston, 7 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Minot at Mandan, 7 p.m.; New Salem-Almont at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 18
High school boys tennis: Mandan at Williston, 4 p.m.
High school cross country: Becki Wells Invitational, 10 a.m., Heart River Golf Course.
High school football: Devils Lake at St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m., Smrekar Field; Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; New Salem-Almont at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.
High school girls golf: Minot Invitational, 10 a.m., Vardon Golf Club.
NAHL: Bismarck Bobcats at Aberdeen Wings, 7 p.m. (exhibition).
Saturday, Sept. 19
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Legacy, 6 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Dickinson at Century, 4 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Minot, 3 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Legacy at Williston, 1 p.m.
High school girls golf: Williston Invitational, 10 a.m., Links of N.D.
High school girls swimming: Century at Mandan, 11 a.m.; Marney Shirley Invitational, 10:30 a.m., Jamestown.
High school volleyball: Flasher at Shiloh Christian, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 20
No local events scheduled.
MLB
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m.
FS2 — West Coast at North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series UNOH 200
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Bush’s Beans 200
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — U.S. Open
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Cambia Portland Classic
NBC — U.S. Open
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — Belmont Park Live
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Lotte at LG
MLB
Noon
MLBN — Boston at Miami
1 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
3 p.m.
MLBN — Arizona at L.A. Angels
6 p.m.
MLBN — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia or St. Louis at Pittsburgh
9 p.m.
MLBN — L.A. Dodgers at Colorado
NBA PLAYOFFS
6 p.m.
ESPN — Miami vs. Boston, Game 2
NFL
7:20 p.m.
NFLN — Cincinnati at Cleveland
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
NBCSN —Tampa Bay vs. N.Y. Islanders, Game 6
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
WNBA PLAYOFFS
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phoenix vs. Minnesota, Game 1
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, Game 1
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck High School scored a five-set volleyball victory over cross-town rival Century on the Patriots' home floor. Bismarck now stands 6-0 in West Region play after downing Dickinson and Century in a three-day span. Anna Hruby had 16 kills and 27 digs for the winning Demons. Josette Glatt added 12 kills and two blocks. Alexis Jacobs supplied 16 kills to the Century attack and also led the way in digs with 23. Century stands 3-3 in the region.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Jamestown downed Bismarck and Century in girls swimming duals at Jamestown. The Blue Jays defeated Century 122-64 and overpowered Bismjarck 146-38. Sara Kopp and Cristi Lindsey were Century's individual winners. Kari Nolz won an event for BHS.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Running back Jerry Ziegler rushed for 112 yards and a touchdown to lead Beulah to a 24-8 high school football victory at Glen Ullin. Ziegler scored on a 25-yard run. Don Schneidt, Kim Wetzel and John Gusette scored Beulah's other touchdowns. Jim Steckler caught a 25-yard TD pass from Bud Woeste for Glen Ullin's only score. Beulah defenders intercepted four Rattler passes.
The Minnesota Vikings have retired six numbers – Fran Tarkenton (10), Mick Tingelhoff (53), Jim Marshall (70), Korey Stringer (77), Cris Carter (80) and Alan Page (88).
<h4>By The Associated Press
<h4>Sept. 17
1920 — The forerunner of the NFL, the American Professional Football Association, is founded in an automobile showroom in Canton, Ohio. Twelve teams pay a $100 fee to obtain a franchise.
1938 — Don Budge completes the grand slam of tennis with a four-set victory over Gene Mako in the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association championships.
1954 — Rocky Marciano knocks out Ezzard Charles in the eighth round at the Yankee Stadium in New York to retain his world heavyweight title.
1955 — In the first color telecast of a football game by NBC, No. 10 Georgia Tech posts a 14-6 win over No. 9 Miami in Atlanta. The Ramblin' Wreck's winning score comes in the final minute when linebacker Jimmy Morris returns an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.
1966 — In his head coaching debut, coach Joe Paterno leads Penn State past Maryland 15-7. The Nittany Lions hold on as Terrapins back up quarterback Phil Petry throws an incomplete pass on fourth down from the Penn State one-yard line in the fourth quarter.
1967 — Johnny Unitas of the Baltimore Colts passes for 401 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-31 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
1988 — Colorado's Alfred Williams leads the Buffaloes to a 24-21 win over No. 19 Iowa, in Iowa City. Williams gets seven tackles, four for losses including two sacks, a forced fumble, a recovery, a pass deflection and a blocked punt in the win. Williams' forced fumble late in the fourth quarter ends the Hawkeyes late charge.
1988 — No. 10 Florida State upsets No. 3 Clemson 24-21 in Clemson, S.C. With the game tied at 21 with 1:31 to play, FSU coach Bobby Bowden calls for a fake punt from his own 21-yard line. Cornerback LeRoy Butler takes the fake 76 yards, setting up Richie Andrews' game-winning 19-yard field goal with 32 seconds left.
1994 — UNLV wide receiver Randy Gatewood catches 23 passes for 363 yards and a touchdown in a 48-38 loss to Idaho.
2002 — Suzy Whaley becomes the first woman to qualify for a PGA Tour event, earning an exemption to the 2003 Greater Hartford Open by winning a PGA Section Championship. Whaley, also is the first woman to win a Section Championship.
2004 — San Francisco's Barry Bonds hits the 700th home run of his career, joining Babe Ruth (714) and Hank Aaron (755) as the only players to reach the milestone.
2006 — Paul Casey turns in a record-setting performance to win the World Match Play Championship. Casey completes a dominating week by winning the last five holes for a 10-and-8 victory over Shaun Micheel, the largest margin of the championship match in the 43-year history of this tournament.
2016 — Cam Pedersen kicks a 37-yard field as time expired and North Dakota State, of the FCS, rallies to beat No. 13 Iowa 23-21 for its sixth straight win over an FBS opponent. The loss is the fourth by a ranked FBS team to an FCS school. North Dakota State has won the last five FCS national titles.
2016 — Curtis Granderson hits a solo home run with two outs in the 12th inning after also connecting for a tying shot in the 11th, lifting the New York Mets to a 3-2 12-inning victory and into a tie for the NL wild-card lead.
