Morning Kickoff: Sept. 15

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
High school boys soccer: Century at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Legacy at Minot, 4:15 p.m.; Jamestown at Mandan, 4:15 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school volleyball: Legacy at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Wilton-Wing, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
TV TODAY
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France: Stage 16, Tour-du-Pin to Villard-de-Lans, 102 miles
5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
NBCSN — Tour de France: Stage 17, Grenoble to Meribel, 110 miles
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — LG Twins at Hanwha Eagles
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Oakland at Colorado
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30
ESPN — Game 3: Miami vs. Boston, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Game 7: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando, Fla.
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Game 5: Tampa Bay vs. New York Islanders, Edmonton, Alberta
WNBA PLAYOFFS
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1: Connecticut vs. Chicago, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1: Washington vs. Phoenix, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck used a balanced attack to claim a four-game volleyball victory over Dickinson at the Karlgaard gym. The Demons eked out wins in the first two games, took a 26-16 beating in the third game and came back to win the match with a 25-22 verdict in the fourth game. Josette Glatt paced BHS with 15 kills, while Katie Weigel and Alek Haugen put away nine shots apiece. Haugen also contributed 36 assists and three aces to the cause. Jess Herauf and Madison Diebert had 11 kills apiece for Dickinson.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Minot, up by nine points going into the fourth quarter, squeaked out a 66-64 West Region girls basketball victory at St. Mary's. Heather Lizotte scored 13 points for the winning Majettes. Jenni Glick and Shanna Mazurek added 13 and 10, respectively. Courtney Jacobson's 16 paced the Saints. Kristi Vetter added 15 and Becca Cichy scored 10 for St. Mary's, now 1-7 on the season.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson tipped Bismarck 42-49 in the Dickinson Invitational cross country run. Bismarck placed four runners in the top 10, but still came up short. St. Gertrude's of Raleigh, led by individual champion Andy Riehl, finished third with 55 points. Riehl covered the two-mile course in 10:24, eclipsing runner-up Dennis Stradinger of Dickinson by two seconds. Only 11 seconds separated the first seven men into the chute.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Vikings started the 2013 season 0-2 en route to a final record of 5-10-1. Minnesota’s first win in 2013 came in Week 4.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!