Morning Kickoff: Sept. 15

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck used a balanced attack to claim a four-game volleyball victory over Dickinson at the Karlgaard gym. The Demons eked out wins in the first two games, took a 26-16 beating in the third game and came back to win the match with a 25-22 verdict in the fourth game. Josette Glatt paced BHS with 15 kills, while Katie Weigel and Alek Haugen put away nine shots apiece. Haugen also contributed 36 assists and three aces to the cause. Jess Herauf and Madison Diebert had 11 kills apiece for Dickinson.