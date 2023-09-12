Wednesday, Sept. 13
College volleyball: Bismarck State at Lake Region State, 7 p.m.
NAHL: NAHL Showcase: New Hampshire at Bismarck, 1:45 p.m., Super Rink Rink 1, Blaine, Minn.
Thursday, Sept. 14
High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Williston at Legacy, 5:30 p.m., Bowl.
High school boys tennis: Williston at Bismarck, 4 p.m., O’Leary; Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Minot North at Legacy, 4 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Salem-Almont, 7 p.m.
NAHL: NAHL Showcase: Bismarck at Odessa, 7:30 p.m., Super Rink Rink 2, Blaine, Minn.
Friday, Sept. 15
High school football: Bismarck at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Century, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Williston, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Fargo North, 7 p.m.; Bowman County at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.
College volleyball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; Bismarck State vs. Northeast CC at Wahpeton, 6 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Des Moines Area at Wahpeton, 7:30 p.m.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minot State, 6 p.m.
High school girls golf: Minot Invitational, 10 a.m., Vardon Golf Club.
High school boys tennis: Century at West Fargo, Noon; Century vs. Wahpeton at Fargo, 4 p.m.; Legacy at Fargo North, 11:30 a.m.; Legacy vs. Wahpeton at Fargo, 2 p.m.; Legacy vs. Fargo Shanley at Fargo, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Valley City, 11 a.m.; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 2:30 p.m.
High school volleyball: Williston at Century, 7 p.m.
NAHL: NAHL Showcase: Shreveport at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Super Rink Rink 2, Blaine, Minn.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon
KXMR (710 AM) – Tampa Bay at Minnesota
NAHL
1:45 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – NAHL Showcase: New Hampshire at Bismarck, in Blaine, Minn.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Kentucky at Louisville
FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at Minnesota
6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Texas at Toronto
10 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA: San Diego, Osaka, Early Rounds; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Croatia, Australia vs. Britain, Spain vs. Czech Rep., Canada vs. Italy
MEN'S SOCCER
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Atletico Ottawa
WNBA PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 1: Minnesota at Connecticut
9 p.m.
ESPN — Game 1: Chicago at Las Vegas
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2013): It came as close as a hit goalpost in overtime, but the University of Mary and Minot State women’s soccer teams were forced to settle for a 0-0 tie in their season opening match. Alex Bachman-Williams of the Marauders provided the near-miss on a header. Shelby Buttron made nine saves for U-Mary, with Minot State keeper Gemma Biasetto countering with seven of her own.
20 YEARS AGO (2003): Behind 147 passing yards and three touchdowns from Bud Etzold and 118 rushing yards from Weston Dressler, Bismarck breezed past Grand Forks Red River 42-13. The Demons built up a 35-0 lead at the half and rested their starters for much of the second. Dressler had touchdown runs of 22 and 19 yards and caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Etzold.
50 YEARS AGO (1973): Former Bismarck High and Bismarck Junior College football standout Russ Henegar endeared himself to his new teammates at Moorhead State when he returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown in a 49-7 win over Minot State.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Current Steelers and former Vikings and Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson returned a punt 99 yards to beat the then-St. Louis Rams 19-13 on Nov. 6, 2011.
Reach Mike Kraft at 701-250-8244 or michael.kraft@bismarcktribune.com.