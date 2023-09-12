Wednesday, Sept. 13

College volleyball: Bismarck State at Lake Region State, 7 p.m.

NAHL: NAHL Showcase: New Hampshire at Bismarck, 1:45 p.m., Super Rink Rink 1, Blaine, Minn.

Thursday, Sept. 14

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Williston at Legacy, 5:30 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys tennis: Williston at Bismarck, 4 p.m., O’Leary; Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Minot North at Legacy, 4 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Salem-Almont, 7 p.m.

NAHL: NAHL Showcase: Bismarck at Odessa, 7:30 p.m., Super Rink Rink 2, Blaine, Minn.

Friday, Sept. 15

High school football: Bismarck at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Minot at Century, 6:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Mandan at Williston, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Fargo North, 7 p.m.; Bowman County at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m., Miller Field.

College volleyball: Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center; Bismarck State vs. Northeast CC at Wahpeton, 6 p.m.; Bismarck State vs. Des Moines Area at Wahpeton, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minot State, 6 p.m.

High school girls golf: Minot Invitational, 10 a.m., Vardon Golf Club.

High school boys tennis: Century at West Fargo, Noon; Century vs. Wahpeton at Fargo, 4 p.m.; Legacy at Fargo North, 11:30 a.m.; Legacy vs. Wahpeton at Fargo, 2 p.m.; Legacy vs. Fargo Shanley at Fargo, 4:30 p.m.; Mandan at Valley City, 11 a.m.; Mandan at Fargo Davies, 2:30 p.m.

High school volleyball: Williston at Century, 7 p.m.

NAHL: NAHL Showcase: Shreveport at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Super Rink Rink 2, Blaine, Minn.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon

KXMR (710 AM) – Tampa Bay at Minnesota

NAHL

1:45 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – NAHL Showcase: New Hampshire at Bismarck, in Blaine, Minn.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Louisville

FS1 — Wisconsin at Marquette

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Tampa Bay at Minnesota

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Texas at Toronto

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: San Diego, Osaka, Early Rounds; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: U.S. vs. Croatia, Australia vs. Britain, Spain vs. Czech Rep., Canada vs. Italy

MEN'S SOCCER

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Atletico Ottawa

WNBA PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 1: Minnesota at Connecticut

9 p.m.

ESPN — Game 1: Chicago at Las Vegas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): It came as close as a hit goalpost in overtime, but the University of Mary and Minot State women’s soccer teams were forced to settle for a 0-0 tie in their season opening match. Alex Bachman-Williams of the Marauders provided the near-miss on a header. Shelby Buttron made nine saves for U-Mary, with Minot State keeper Gemma Biasetto countering with seven of her own.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Behind 147 passing yards and three touchdowns from Bud Etzold and 118 rushing yards from Weston Dressler, Bismarck breezed past Grand Forks Red River 42-13. The Demons built up a 35-0 lead at the half and rested their starters for much of the second. Dressler had touchdown runs of 22 and 19 yards and caught a 35-yard touchdown pass from Etzold.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Former Bismarck High and Bismarck Junior College football standout Russ Henegar endeared himself to his new teammates at Moorhead State when he returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown in a 49-7 win over Minot State.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Current Steelers and former Vikings and Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson returned a punt 99 yards to beat the then-St. Louis Rams 19-13 on Nov. 6, 2011.

CONTACT US

Scott Throlson, Tribune sports editor, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Mike Kraft, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: michael.kraft@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com