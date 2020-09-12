Morning Kickoff: Sept. 13

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Sunday, Sept. 13
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Sept. 14
High school boys tennis: Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Green Bay at Minnesota
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula One: Tuscan Grand Prix, San Piero a Sieve, Italy
12 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: Indy 200, Race 2, Lexington, Ohio
CYCLING
6 a.m.
CNBC — Tour de France, Stage 15, 109 miles
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, Final Round, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Safeway Open, Final Round, Napa, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
FSN – Cleveland at Minnesota
TBS — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee
7 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers
NBA PLAYOFFS
12 p.m.
ESPN — Game 6: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver, Orlando
NFL
12 p.m.
CBS — Miami at New England
FOX —Green Bay at Minnesota
3:25 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay at New Orleans
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Los Angeles Rams
NHL PLAYOFFS
2 p.m.
NBC — Game 4: Tampa Bay vs. New York Islanders, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER
8 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion
9 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana
SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Team Redd vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Team Osterman vs. Team Sanders, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
3 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open, Men's Final: Zverev vs. Thiem, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA
2 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck State College placed fourth in the six-team Valley City State Invitational women's golf tournament. Minot State took the championship with a 697 to outdistance runner-up Dickinson State by 13 strokes. BSC shot an 807. Kelsey Boedecker of Dickinson shot a 166 for medalist honors. Lauren Kringstad paced BSC with a 195.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century, led by medalist Crystal Klein, took first in the Majette Invitational golf tournament at the Minot Country Club. Klein's 79 was four strokes better than the score of runner-up Mandie Wellenstein of Dickinson. Century posted a 351 to get past Dickinson by four strokes. Chelsey Wonjirad and Sarah Deeter of Century joined Klein in the top 10, placing fourth and eighth, respectively.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Tom Baumgartner scored twice as Emmons Central blanked in-town rival Strasburg 28-0 in a South Central Conference football game. Baumgartner hauled in a 36-yard scoring pass from Tim Glass to start the fourth quarter and later scored on a 23-yard interception return. The victory was the 20th conference victory in a row for the Knights.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Packers hold a 62-54-3 over the Vikings in the all-time series.
