Morning Kickoff: Sept. 13

MORNING KICKOFF

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Sunday, Sept. 13

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Sept. 14

High school boys tennis: Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

11 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Green Bay at Minnesota

 

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula One: Tuscan Grand Prix, San Piero a Sieve, Italy

12 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: Indy 200, Race 2, Lexington, Ohio

CYCLING

6 a.m.

CNBC — Tour de France, Stage 15, 109 miles

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, Final Round, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Safeway Open, Final Round, Napa, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

FSN – Cleveland at Minnesota

TBS — Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee

7 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers

NBA PLAYOFFS

12 p.m.

ESPN — Game 6: Los Angeles Clippers vs. Denver, Orlando

NFL

12 p.m.

CBS — Miami at New England

FOX —Green Bay at Minnesota

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay at New Orleans

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Dallas at Los Angeles Rams

NHL PLAYOFFS

2 p.m.

NBC — Game 4: Tampa Bay vs. New York Islanders, Edmonton, Alberta

SOCCER

8 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Cruz Azul at Tijuana

SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Team Redd vs. Team Piancastelli, Rosemont, Ill.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Team Osterman vs. Team Sanders, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

3 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open, Men's Final: Zverev vs. Thiem, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA

2 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, Bradenton, Fla.

                                                                                                                       

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck State College placed fourth in the six-team Valley City State Invitational women's golf tournament. Minot State took the championship with a 697 to outdistance runner-up Dickinson State by 13 strokes. BSC shot an 807. Kelsey Boedecker of Dickinson shot a 166 for medalist honors. Lauren Kringstad paced BSC with a 195.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century, led by medalist Crystal Klein, took first in the Majette Invitational golf tournament at the Minot Country Club. Klein's 79 was four strokes better than the score of runner-up Mandie Wellenstein of Dickinson. Century posted a 351 to get past Dickinson by four strokes. Chelsey Wonjirad and Sarah Deeter of Century joined Klein in the top 10, placing fourth and eighth, respectively.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Tom Baumgartner scored twice as Emmons Central blanked in-town rival Strasburg 28-0 in a South Central Conference football game. Baumgartner hauled in a 36-yard scoring pass from Tim Glass to start the fourth quarter and later scored on a 23-yard interception return. The victory was the 20th conference victory in a row for the Knights.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Packers hold a 62-54-3 over the Vikings in the all-time series.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

