Morning Kickoff: Sept. 13

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Bismarck State College placed fourth in the six-team Valley City State Invitational women's golf tournament. Minot State took the championship with a 697 to outdistance runner-up Dickinson State by 13 strokes. BSC shot an 807. Kelsey Boedecker of Dickinson shot a 166 for medalist honors. Lauren Kringstad paced BSC with a 195.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Century, led by medalist Crystal Klein, took first in the Majette Invitational golf tournament at the Minot Country Club. Klein's 79 was four strokes better than the score of runner-up Mandie Wellenstein of Dickinson. Century posted a 351 to get past Dickinson by four strokes. Chelsey Wonjirad and Sarah Deeter of Century joined Klein in the top 10, placing fourth and eighth, respectively.