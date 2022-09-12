 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Sept. 13

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Sept. 13

College golf: University of Mary at Bemidji State Invite.

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park; Williston at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school boys tennis: Mandan at Bismarck, Tom O’Leary; Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Minot, 5 p.m.

High school volleyball: Legacy at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Wilton-Wing, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 14

College volleyball: Lake Region State College at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck vs. Lone Star, 1:45 p.m., at Blaine, Minn.

Thursday, Sept. 15

College golf: University of Mary Match Play Tournament, 2 p.m., Hawktree Golf Course.

High school boys soccer: Dickinson at Legacy, 5:30 p.m., Bowl; Mandan at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.

High school boys tennis: Mandan at Legacy, 4:15 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school cross country: Becki Wells Invitational, 11 a.m., Heart River Golf Course.

High school girls swimming: Legacy at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; New Salem-Almont at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck vs. Oklahoma, 11:15 a.m., at Blaine, Minn.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Kansas City at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida State at Florida

7 p.m.

BTN — Stanford at Nebraska

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN —Tampa Bay at Toronto

6 p.m.

TBS – N.Y. Yankees at Boston

6:40 p.m.

BSN -- Kansas City at Minnesota

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Seattle

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — WTA: Chennai, Portoroz, Early Rounds; Davis Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Sweden, Canada vs. S. Korea, Kazakhstan vs. Netherlands

WNBA FINALS

8 p.m.

ESPN — Game 2: Connecticut at Las Vegas

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck State College defeated North Dakota State College of Science 3-1 behind 16 kills and five digs from Kelsey Glatt. NDSCS’s Katie Wangberg also had 16 kills. Casey Reamann served three aces in the win for the Mystics.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century and Bismarck each beat Fargo Shanley in a double dual. Sara Pfau had wins in the 200 individual medley (2:24.85) and 100 butterfly (1:08.74) for Century. Julie Stromme of Bismarck High won the 200 free (2:21.56) and the 100 backstroke (1:16.08).

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Don Colis earned top honors in the 16-yard singles title, connecting on 97 targets for the city shooting championship. Dr. Jerry Knudsen had a successful day, taking first place in the Class C doubles round, second place in the Class B singles competition, and first in the handicap scoring, nailing 88 targets for a two-point lead on a trio of shooters.

TRIVIA ANSWER

9-3 -- with wins over Kansas (2010), Minnesota (2011), Colorado State (2012), Kansas State (2013), Iowa State (2014) and Iowa (2016).

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

