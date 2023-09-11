Tuesday, Sept. 12

College golf: U-Mary at Bemidji State Invitational.

High school boys soccer: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school boys tennis: Century at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., O’Leary; Legacy at Mandan, 4 p.m., Mandan Middle School.

High school volleyball: Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Wilton-Wing at Shiloh Christian.

High school girls swimming: Dickinson at Legacy, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

College volleyball: Bismarck State at Lake Region State, 7 p.m.

NAHL: NAHL Showcase: New Hampshire at Bismarck, 1:45 p.m., Super Rink Rink 1, Blaine, Minn.

Thursday, Sept. 14

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Williston at Legacy, 5:30 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys tennis: Williston at Bismarck, 4 p.m., O’Leary; Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Minot North at Legacy, 4 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Salem-Almont, 7 p.m.

NAHL: NAHL Showcase: Bismarck at Odessa, 7:30 p.m., Super Rink Rink 2, Blaine, Minn.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Tampa Bay at Minnesota

TV TODAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

9 p.m.

ESPN — Nebraska at Stanford

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Boston

7 p.m.

BSN — Tampa Bay at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Francisco

MEN’S SOCCER

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Azerbaijan vs. Jordan

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Scotland vs. England

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry at HFX Wanderers

8:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Oman

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA: San Diego, Early Rounds; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: France vs. Switzerland, Serbia vs. South Korea, Sweden vs. Chile, Netherlands vs. Finland

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA: San Diego, Osaka, Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): Bismarck State’s volleyball team stayed undefeated in conference action by beating Lake Region State in straight sets, 25-16, 27-25 and 25-21. Leslie Beaudoin had 13 kills and Kelsey Glatt had 11 for Bismarck State. Katie Ramlo had 30 assists in the straight-set road win.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): In a three-team college men’s golf invitational hosted by Bismarck State, the hosts came home with the win, carding a 319 to the University of Mary’s 348 and Lake Region’s 377. Brian Tschider won medalist honors with a 74, while Matt Froelich led the Marauders linksmen with an 83.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Led by a fourth-place finish by Rich Karlgaard, Bismarck Junior College finished third at a Minot State-hosted meet. Minot State won the meet with a total of 29 points, with Wahpeton Science taking second with a team score of 59 and Bismarck ending five points back at 64. Darrell Anderson cracked into a top-ten finish with a time of 16:31, 15 seconds back of Karlgaard.

TRIVIA ANSWER

A 38-0 shutout of the Baltimore Colts in Week 1 of the 1978 season.

CONTACT US

Scott Throlson, Tribune sports editor, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Mike Kraft, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: michael.kraft@bismarcktribune.com)

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com