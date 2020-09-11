Morning Kickoff: Sept. 12

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Saturday, Sept. 12
High school boys soccer: Williston at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Minot, 3 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 2 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 2 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school boys tennis: Williston at Century, 2 p.m., Sertoma.
High school cross country: Anderson/Stavn Meet, 11 a.m., McDowell Dam.
High school girls swimming: Capital City Invitational, 10:30 a.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school volleyball: Watford City at Legacy, 2:30 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 13
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Richmond (Va.) Raceway
4 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar: Indy 200, Race 1, Lexington, Ohio
6:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: From Richmond Raceway
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Louisiana (Lafayette) at Iowa State
ESPN2 — Charlotte at Appalachian State
FOX — Arkansas State at Kansas State
FS1 — Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia
1:30 p.m.
NBC — Duke at Notre Dame
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Georgia Tech at Florida State
ESPN2 — Texas (San Antonio) at Texas State
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Wake Forest
ESPN2 — Tulane at South Alabama
9 p.m.
FS1 — Coastal Carolina at Kansas
CYCLING
6:30 a.m.
CNBC — Tour de France: Stage 14, Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon, 122 miles
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Safeway Open, Third Round, Napa, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Chicago White Sox
7 p.m.
FOX — Cleveland at Minnesota
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:10 p.m.
ESPN — Game 5: Houston vs. Los Angeles Lakers, Orlando, Fla.
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
NBC — Game 4: Vegas vs. Dallas, Edmonton, Alberta
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Arsenal at Fulham
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Crystal Palace
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Leeds United at Liverpool
TENNIS
3 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open, Women's Final: Osaka vs. Azarenka, Flushing, N.Y.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Senior running back Brady Lund says he's living a dream. He's playing football for legendary coach Fred Fridley. Legendary is not too strong an adjective. Fridley has led Wolves football teams to 300 victories since he became head coach in 1972. No. 300 came at the expense of Killdeer by a 15-6 margin. Watford City went into the game ranked second in the state. Killdeer was No. 5.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Bismarck Bobcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and went on to defeat Bowmanville, Ontario, 5-2 in preseason hockey. Ales Perez scored two goals for the Bobcats, both in the second period. John Rudnick, Ryan Wiggins and Dave Scott tallied the other Bismarck goals. The Bobcats outshot Bowmanville 50-22. Brian Dorff made 20 saves to pick up the win.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Pat O'Brien picked off three passes in the first half as Bismarck blanked Fargo South 27-0 in high school football at Hughes Field. Scott Hewitt and Russ Henegar provided the Demon offensive spark, scoring two touchdowns apiece. Henegar's third-quarter score came on an 85-yard run. The victory was Bismarck's first against a Fargo team since 1952.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Running back Adrian Peterson ran for 2,097 yards for the Vikings during the 2012 season.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
