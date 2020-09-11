Morning Kickoff: Sept. 12

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Senior running back Brady Lund says he's living a dream. He's playing football for legendary coach Fred Fridley. Legendary is not too strong an adjective. Fridley has led Wolves football teams to 300 victories since he became head coach in 1972. No. 300 came at the expense of Killdeer by a 15-6 margin. Watford City went into the game ranked second in the state. Killdeer was No. 5.