Morning Kickoff: Sept. 11

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Mandan erupted for 27 unanswered points in the first 10 minutes of the game and overpowered Jamestown 33-13 in Class AAA football at Faris Field. The Braves scored on their first three offensive possessions and added a defensive touchdown. Billy Binstock rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mandan to its second win in three starts. The Braves piled up 255 yards on the ground.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Brandon Keller's 24-yard field goal in overtime enabled St. Mary's to upset top-ranked Minot 13-10 in West Region football at the Community Bowl. Keller booted two field goals and an extra point for the Saints, the first one from 39 yards. A one-yard run in the fourth quarter by Aaron Wald accounted for the other St. Mary's points. Adam Tillema scored on a one-yard run for Minot in the third period. The victory was just the Saints' second in their last 14 games.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Opposing coaches have labeled Jamestown College as the team to beat in the North Dakota College Athletic Conference, but Jimmies coach Rollie Greeno isn't so sure. Although the Jimmies have won the conference title the last four years, Greeno pegs Minot State, Dickinson and Mayville as the top threats in the NDCAC.