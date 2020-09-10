Morning Kickoff: Sept. 11

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Friday, Sept. 11
High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Williston, 4 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 4:15 p.m.
High school football: Hillsboro-Central Valley at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Shiloh Christian at Southern McLean, 7 p.m., Washburn.
High school girls swimming: Capital City Duals, 3 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school volleyball: Williston at Legacy, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 12
High school boys soccer: Williston at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Minot, 3 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 2 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 2 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.
High school boys tennis: Williston at Century, 2 p.m., Sertoma.
High school cross country: Anderson/Stavn Meet, 11 a.m., McDowell Dam.
High school girls swimming: Capital City Invitational, 10:30 a.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school volleyball: Watford City at Legacy, 2:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Hillsboro-Central Valley at St. Mary’s
KDKT (1410 AM) – Garrison Max at Velva
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Richmond Raceway
CYCLING
5:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 13, 119 miles
GOLF
11 a.m./6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, second Round, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Safeway Open, Second Round, Napa, Calif.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
FS1 — Atlanta at Washington
6 p.m.
FSN – Minnesota at Cleveland
NBA PLAYOFFS
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Game 7: Boston vs. Toronto, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m.
TNT — Game 5: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando
NHL PLAYOFFS
7 p.m.
USA — Game 3: Tampa Bay vs. New York Islanders, Edmonton, Alberta
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y.
3 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Mandan erupted for 27 unanswered points in the first 10 minutes of the game and overpowered Jamestown 33-13 in Class AAA football at Faris Field. The Braves scored on their first three offensive possessions and added a defensive touchdown. Billy Binstock rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mandan to its second win in three starts. The Braves piled up 255 yards on the ground.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Brandon Keller's 24-yard field goal in overtime enabled St. Mary's to upset top-ranked Minot 13-10 in West Region football at the Community Bowl. Keller booted two field goals and an extra point for the Saints, the first one from 39 yards. A one-yard run in the fourth quarter by Aaron Wald accounted for the other St. Mary's points. Adam Tillema scored on a one-yard run for Minot in the third period. The victory was just the Saints' second in their last 14 games.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Opposing coaches have labeled Jamestown College as the team to beat in the North Dakota College Athletic Conference, but Jimmies coach Rollie Greeno isn't so sure. Although the Jimmies have won the conference title the last four years, Greeno pegs Minot State, Dickinson and Mayville as the top threats in the NDCAC.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Texas Rangers scored 30 runs against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 22, 2007.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com
