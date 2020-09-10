 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Kickoff: Sept. 11

Morning Kickoff: Sept. 11

MORNING KICKOFF

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Friday, Sept. 11

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Williston, 4 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 4:15 p.m.

High school football: Hillsboro-Central Valley at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Shiloh Christian at Southern McLean, 7 p.m., Washburn.

High school girls swimming: Capital City Duals, 3 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school volleyball: Williston at Legacy, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12

High school boys soccer: Williston at Bismarck, 2 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; Century at Minot, 3 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 2 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 2 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school boys tennis: Williston at Century, 2 p.m., Sertoma.

High school cross country: Anderson/Stavn Meet, 11 a.m., McDowell Dam.

High school girls swimming: Capital City Invitational, 10:30 a.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school volleyball: Watford City at Legacy, 2:30 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Hillsboro-Central Valley at St. Mary’s

KDKT (1410 AM) – Garrison Max at Velva

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Cleveland

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Richmond Raceway

CYCLING

5:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 13, 119 miles

GOLF

11 a.m./6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, second Round, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Safeway Open, Second Round, Napa, Calif.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at Washington

6 p.m.

FSN – Minnesota at Cleveland

NBA PLAYOFFS

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Game 7: Boston vs. Toronto, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

TNT — Game 5: Denver vs. Los Angeles Clippers, Orlando

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

USA — Game 3: Tampa Bay vs. New York Islanders, Edmonton, Alberta

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Women's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y.

3 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open: Men's Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

                                                                                                                       

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Mandan erupted for 27 unanswered points in the first 10 minutes of the game and overpowered Jamestown 33-13 in Class AAA football at Faris Field. The Braves scored on their first three offensive possessions and added a defensive touchdown. Billy Binstock rushed for 194 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mandan to its second win in three starts. The Braves piled up 255 yards on the ground.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Brandon Keller's 24-yard field goal in overtime enabled St. Mary's to upset top-ranked Minot 13-10 in West Region football at the Community Bowl. Keller booted two field goals and an extra point for the Saints, the first one from 39 yards. A one-yard run in the fourth quarter by Aaron Wald accounted for the other St. Mary's points. Adam Tillema scored on a one-yard run for Minot in the third period. The victory was just the Saints' second in their last 14 games.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Opposing coaches have labeled Jamestown College as the team to beat in the North Dakota College Athletic Conference, but Jimmies coach Rollie Greeno isn't so sure. Although the Jimmies have won the conference title the last four years, Greeno pegs Minot State, Dickinson and Mayville as the top threats in the NDCAC.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Texas Rangers scored 30 runs against the Baltimore Orioles on Aug. 22, 2007.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News