MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Sept. 11

College volleyball: NDSCS at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

College golf: U-Mary at Bemidji State Invitational.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

College golf: U-Mary at Bemidji State Invitational.

High school boys soccer: Dickinson at Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Century at Williston, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school boys tennis: Century at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., O’Leary; Legacy at Mandan, 4 p.m., Mandan Middle School.

High school volleyball: Century at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Wilton-Wing at Shiloh Christian.

High school girls swimming: Dickinson at Legacy, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

College volleyball: Bismarck State at Lake Region State, 7 p.m.

NAHL: NAHL Showcase: New Hampshire at Bismarck, 1:45 p.m., Super Rink Rink 1, Blaine, Minn.

Thursday, Sept. 14

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Mandan at Century, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Williston at Legacy, 5:30 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys tennis: Williston at Bismarck, 4 p.m., O’Leary; Minot at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma; Minot North at Legacy, 4 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Minot, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at New Salem-Almont, 7 p.m.

NAHL: NAHL Showcase: Bismarck at Odessa, 7:30 p.m., Super Rink Rink 2, Blaine, Minn.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Tampa Bay at Minnesota

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia (Game 1)

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR Texas at Toronto

6:30 p.m.

BSN — Tampa Bay at Minnesota

10 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at L.A. Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

NFL

7:15 p.m.

ABC — Buffalo at N.Y. Jets

ESPN — Buffalo at N.Y. Jets

ESPN2 — Buffalo at N.Y. Jets (Manning-Cast)

MEN’S SOCCER

11 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Armenia vs. Croatia, Group D

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying Group Stage: Portugal vs. Luxembourg, Group J

TENNIS

1:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA: San Diego, Early Rounds

7:30 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA: San Diego & Osaka, Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2013): After a nation-wide search for their new softball coach, the University of Mary found their new bench boss when they hired Toledo assistant coach Katherine “KJ” Kelley. Kelley was a former NCAA Division I All-American and professional softball player who had also coached at the University of Toledo on two separate occasions, as well as the University of Vermont and the University of Massachusetts, where she served under Hall of Fame coach Elaine Sortino.

20 YEARS AGO (2003): Mandan’s Karl Nohner got the best of a three-set match against Minot Ryan’s Kyle Block, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to lead the Braves to a 5-4 win in boys tennis. Nohner joined Kyle Wanner at No. 1 doubles for a 6-0, 6-4 defeat of Matt Black and Jon Bahl, with Wanner having lost in three sets to Black in singles.

50 YEARS AGO (1973): Despite finishing over par, Mike Morley of Minot played well enough to finish atop the North Dakota Open at Fargo Country Club. Morley beat Paul O’Leary of Grand Forks by two strokes for the title and earned $1,600 of the $14,000 purse by carding a 217 in the 54-hole tournament, shooting a 74, 71 and 72.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The 2006 season, when they lost eight straight games between Week 2 and Week 10.

