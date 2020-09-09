Morning Kickoff: Sept. 10

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Richardton-Taylor-Hebron football coach Travis Olson says Adam Woroniecki couldn't be more quiet. His play on the gridiron is another matter. He's been a major factor in the Raiders' 104-point production in a 2-0 start. He's rushed for 530 yards and eight touchdowns in blowout wins over Bison, S.D., and Washburn. He's done all that damage with only 33 carries.