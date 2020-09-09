 Skip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Sept. 10

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Thursday, Sept. 10

High school boys soccer: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.; Century at Legacy, 7:30 p.m., Bowl; Williston at Mandan, 7:30 p.m., Dacotah Centennial Park.

High school boys tennis: Minot at Bismarck, 4:15 p.m., Tom O’Leary; Legacy at Century, 4:15 p.m., Sertoma.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Century, 7 p.m.; Center-Stanton at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 11

High school boys tennis: Bismarck at Williston, 4 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 4:15 p.m.

High school football: Hillsboro-Central Valley at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Shiloh Christian at Southern McLean, 7 p.m., Washburn.

High school girls swimming: Capital City Duals, 3 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school volleyball: Williston at Legacy, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

 

TV TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

4:30 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong

CYCLING

5:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Tour de France, Stage 12, 135 miles

GOLF

11 a.m./6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Safeway Open, First Round, Napa, Calif.

KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)

4:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPNEWS — Kiwoom at LG

NFL

7:30 p.m.

NBC — Houston at Kansas City

NBA PLAYOFFS

6 p.m.

TNT — Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston, Orlando, Fla.

NHL PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Game 3: Vegas vs. Dallas, Edmonton, Alberta

TENNIS

2/6 p.m.

ESPN2 — U.S. Open: Men's Doubles Final, Flushing, N.Y.

8 p.m.

ESPN — U.S. Open: Women's Singles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y.

WNBA

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Las Vegas vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

                                                                                                                       

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Richardton-Taylor-Hebron football coach Travis Olson says Adam Woroniecki couldn't be more quiet. His play on the gridiron is another matter. He's been a major factor in the Raiders' 104-point production in a 2-0 start. He's rushed for 530 yards and eight touchdowns in blowout wins over Bison, S.D., and Washburn. He's done all that damage with only 33 carries.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Senior Petey Bird scored two touchdowns on interceptions to lead Killdeer to a 34-0 victory over top-ranked Washburn in Class A football at Killdeer. Bird's interception returns covered 90 and 70 yards. Killdeer entered the game 0-2 with a pair of losses to AA opponents. Washburn suffered its first loss in three games. Washburn's top offensive producer was Kal DeMontigny with 53 yards on 17 carries.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): New Leipzig High school has cancelled the remainder of its nine-man football schedule due to a lack of personnel. The Tigers opened the season with only 13 players and suffered a rash of injuries in its 44-0 season-opening loss to Glen Ullin.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Tracy Austin won the 1979 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the age of 16 years, 270 days.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

