morning-kickoff Sat, 11-14-20

MORNING KICKOFF

SCHEDULE

Saturday, Nov. 14

College football: Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) vs. Jamestown, 1 p.m., Community Bowl.

High school girls swimming: State swimming meet, at Bismarck (swimming – 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.) and Mandan (diving – 11 a.m.).

High school volleyball: West Region tournament, state-qualifiers: Legacy vs. St. Mary's, 11 a.m.; Mandan vs. Bismarck, 2 p.m.; championship: Century vs. Jamestown, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 15

College hockey: U-Mary at Jamestown (ACHA Division I), 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 16

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Nov. 17

No local events scheduled.

Wednesday, Nov. 18

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

NBC -- IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, 12 Hours of Sebring, 2 p.m.

ESPN -- Formula One, Turkish Grand Prix, 4:05 a.m. Sunday.

BOXING

FS1 -- PBC Fight Night, Amilcar Vidal vs. Edward Ortiz, middleweights, 7 p.m.

ESPN -- Top Rank, Terence Crawford vs. Kell Brook, welterweights, 9 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ABC -- Indiana at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

ESPN -- Miami at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

ESPN2 -- Army at Tulane, 11 a.m.

FOX -- Texas Christianh at West Virginia, 11 a.m.

FS1 -- Penn State at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

ABC -- Notre Dame at Boston College, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN -- Colorado at Stanford, 2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 -- South Florida at Houston, 2:30 p.m.

FOX -- Southern California at Arizona, 2:30 p.m.

FS1 -- Baylor at Texas tech, 3 p.m.

ESPN -- Arkansas at Florida, 6 p.m.

ESPN2 -- Southern Methodist at Tulsa, 6 p.m.

FOX -- Oregon at Washington State, 6 p.m.

ABC -- Wisconsin at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

FOX -- Utah at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

FS1 -- Oregon State at Washington, 10 p.m.

GOLF

CBS -- PGA Tour, The Masters, third round, noon. 

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): A dazzling performance by Fargo South quarterback Griffin Neal ended the Bismarck Demons' drive for a third straight state football championship. Neal threw three touchdown passes and ran for another in the Bruins' 28-14 victory in the AAA championship game in Grand Forks. Neal was 19-for-27 for 242 yards. Channing Mann and Brett Adam scored the BHS touchdowns, Mann on a 45-yard run and Adam on a 50-yard interception return.

20 YEARS AGO (2000):  Century gymnast Heidi Goehring has signed a national letter of intent to enroll at Oregon State University. Goehring was one of five Level 10 gymnasts to sign Oregon State letters of intent. Michigan, Iowa State, Nebraska and Denver also recruited Goehring, who has a strong USA Gymnastics background. She is the reigning state high school all-around champion.

50 YEARS AGO (1970):Depth is the byword for Napoleon's wrestling team. Coach Howard Anderson has 15 returning lettermen on which to draw. Anderson's problems lie in weight distribution. He has only three wrestlers out for the sport beyond the 138-pound class. Four Imperial senior lettermen return. They are Mickey Weigel, Ignatz Weigel, Tony Welder and Killian Weigel.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Future basketball hall of famers selected in the 1984 NBA draft were Hakeem Olajuwon, Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, John Stockton and Oscar Schmidt. 

CONTACT US

 Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Scooter Pursley, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8839 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scooter.pursley@bismarcktribune.com

Send faxed results to 223-2063.

Send e-mail results to: sports@bismarcktribune.com

 

