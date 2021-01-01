morning-kickoff, Sat, 1-2-21

MORNING KICKOFF
SCHEDULE
Saturday, Jan. 2
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 4 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 6 p.m.
High school boys basketball: Mandan at Watford City, 3 p.m.; Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 3:30 p.m.; Shiloh at Kindred, 4:30 p.m.; Century at Jamestown, 7:30 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Williston at Mandan, 3:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Mandan at Watford City, 1:30 p.m.; Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 1:45 p.m.; Shiloh at Kindred, 3 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 7:30 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 3
College men’s basketball: U-Mary at Sioux Falls, 2 p.m.
College women’s basketball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 4 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 4
High school boys basketball: New Rockford-Sheyenne at Shiloh, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
High school boys basketball: Minot at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.; Legacy at St. Mary’s, 7:45 p.m.; Century at Bismarck, 7:45 p.m.
High school boys hockey: Dickinson at Bismarck, VFW Sports Center, 7:15 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Hazen at Mandan, 7:30 p.m.
High school girls basketball: Legacy at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.; Century at Bismarck, 6 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7:30 p.m.; Solen at Shiloh, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
KXMR (710 AM) -- Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 5:45 p.m.
NAHL
KLXX (1270 AM) -- Bismarck Bobcats at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ESPN -- Kentucky vs. North Carolina State, Gator Bowl, 11 a.m.
ABC -- Mississippi vs. Indiana, Outback Bowl, 11:30 a.m.
ESPN -- Iowa State vs. Oregon, Fiesta Bowl, 3 p.m.
ESPN -- North Carolina vs. Texas A&M, Orange Bowl, 7 p.m.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
CBS -- Missouri at Arkansas, 11 a.m.
ESPN2 -- Texas at Kansas, 11 a.m.
FOX -- Creighton at Providence, 11 a.m.
FS1 -- DePaul at St. John's, 11 a.m.
CBS -- Louisiana State at Florida, 1 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Iowa at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
CBS -- Colorado State at San Diego State, 3 p.m.
ESPN2 -- West Virginia at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
FS1 -- Butler at Seton Hallm, 3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Alabama at Tennessee, 5 p.m.
FS1 -- Arizona State at Washington, 5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Duke at Florida State, 7 p.m.
FS1 -- Boise State at San Diego State, 7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 -- Stanford at Oregon, 9 p.m.
SOCCER
NBC -- Wolverhampton at Brighton & Hove Albion, 11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 -- Crotone at Inter Milan, Serie A, 5:25 a.m. Sunday.
PLAYBACK
10 YEARS AGO (2010): A 42-point second half carried United Tribes to a 71-64 women’s basketball victory over Minneapolis Community College in the Twin Cities. Cristin Haase, Kristin Bearstail and Marie Spotted Horse did the heavy lifting for the winning Thunderbirds with 20, 15 and 13 points, respectively. Spotted Horse added 13 rebounds and Haase pulled down 10. Brianna Blackhawk of Minneapolis CC took game scoring honors with a 26-point effort that included four 3-pointers. United Tribes trailed 31-29 at halftime.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Dakota Wizards ran their winning streak to nine games by pounding Youngstown 138-112 at the Civic Center. The Wizards put the game away early, scoring 42 points in the first quarter. Guard Brian Green led the Wizards with a balanced effort -- 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five steals. DeMarkus Doss and Malik Dixon added 21 and 20 points, respectively. Franklin Paul led the Hawks with 30 points. A franchise-record 5,862 fans took in the International Basketball Association game.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Speedy Rich Goff of Grandin is the choice for high school athlete of the year in 1969 by the North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association. Goff singlehandedly scored 24 points at the state Class B track meet by winning four events. Grandin took the team title with 26 points. Goff claimed championships in the 100, 220, low hurdles and long jump. The other finalists for the award were Lynae Larson of Carpio and Mickey Anderson of Fargo North.
TRIVIA ANSWER
On a standard tennis court, the top of the net is three feet, six inches above court level.
