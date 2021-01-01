morning-kickoff, Sat, 1-2-21

ESPN2 -- Crotone at Inter Milan, Serie A, 5:25 a.m. Sunday.

PLAYBACK

10 YEARS AGO (2010): A 42-point second half carried United Tribes to a 71-64 women’s basketball victory over Minneapolis Community College in the Twin Cities. Cristin Haase, Kristin Bearstail and Marie Spotted Horse did the heavy lifting for the winning Thunderbirds with 20, 15 and 13 points, respectively. Spotted Horse added 13 rebounds and Haase pulled down 10. Brianna Blackhawk of Minneapolis CC took game scoring honors with a 26-point effort that included four 3-pointers. United Tribes trailed 31-29 at halftime.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The Dakota Wizards ran their winning streak to nine games by pounding Youngstown 138-112 at the Civic Center. The Wizards put the game away early, scoring 42 points in the first quarter. Guard Brian Green led the Wizards with a balanced effort -- 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and five steals. DeMarkus Doss and Malik Dixon added 21 and 20 points, respectively. Franklin Paul led the Hawks with 30 points. A franchise-record 5,862 fans took in the International Basketball Association game.