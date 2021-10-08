Morning Kickoff: Oct. 9

GOLF — Champions Tour: Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

4 p.m.

TBS — Game 2: Atlanta at Milwaukee

8 p.m.

TBS — Game 2: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kelly Schindler hit 15 kills and Brenna Jessen added 10 in Shiloh’s 3-0 victory over Center-Stanton. Paige Emmel dished out 29 assists for the Skyhawks. Lenka Machova had 10 digs and 2 aces for Center-Stanton.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Derek Kinnischtzke had three touchdown runs and Mike Salwei tossed two TDs to Ryan Schulz as Bismarck High rolled over Williston, 35-0. Tom Erhardt had an interception for the Demons, who held the Coyotes to 123 yards of offense.