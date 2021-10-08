Morning Kickoff: Oct. 9

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Oct. 9
College football: Northern Iowa at North Dakota State, 1 p.m.;North Dakota at South Dakota, 2 p.m.; Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl.
College hockey: Niagara at UND, 6:07 p.m.; Minnesota at U-Mary, 7 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Southwest Minnesota State, 2 p.m.
High school cross country: West Region meet, 11 a.m., Dickinson; Class B West Regional meet at McDowell Dam: boys (12 p.m.), girls (12:45).
High school boys soccer: State tournament at Jamestown, Rotary Field: fifth place (11 a.m.); third place (1:15 p.m.); championship (3:30 p.m.).
High school boys tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, 10 a.m.
High school girls swimming: Century at Williston.
High school volleyball: Fargo Scheels Tournament; Shiloh Christian at Langdon-Edmore-Munich tournament.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Northern Iowa at NDSU
1 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at South Dakota
1:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota-Duluth at U-Mary
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KXMR – Niagara at UND
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Aberdeen at Bismarck
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
NBC — IMSA Sports Car Championship: Virginia International Raceway
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
BOXING
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
FS1 — WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas
BTN — Michigan St. at Rutgers
ESPN — Arkansas at Mississippi
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Tennessee
FOX — Maryland at Ohio St.
FS1 — West Virginia at Baylor
1 p.m.
ABC — Northern Iowa at UND
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Boise St. at BYU
BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois
CBS — Georgia at Auburn
ESPN — Florida St. at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Syracuse
FS1 — San Jose St. at Colorado St.
3 p.m.
FOX — Penn St. at Iowa
6 p.m.
ESPN — TCU at Texas Tech
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Michigan at Nebraska
7 p.m.
CBS — Alabama at Texas A&M
FOX — Utah at Southern Cal
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulsa
FS1 — New Mexico at San Diego St.
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Arizona
COLLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
MidCo -- Niagara at UND
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Founders Cup, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Course
2 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Shriners Hospitals Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
4 p.m.
TBS — Game 2: Atlanta at Milwaukee
8 p.m.
TBS — Game 2: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kelly Schindler hit 15 kills and Brenna Jessen added 10 in Shiloh’s 3-0 victory over Center-Stanton. Paige Emmel dished out 29 assists for the Skyhawks. Lenka Machova had 10 digs and 2 aces for Center-Stanton.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Derek Kinnischtzke had three touchdown runs and Mike Salwei tossed two TDs to Ryan Schulz as Bismarck High rolled over Williston, 35-0. Tom Erhardt had an interception for the Demons, who held the Coyotes to 123 yards of offense.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Kim Wetzel and Jerome Ziegler had short touchdown runs for Beulah in hits 18-0 win over Center. The Miners had just 137 yards of offense, all on the ground. Center was held to only 57 yards by Beulah.
TRIVIA ANSWER
NDSU has won 11 straight over Northern Iowa and leads the all-time series 28-26.
