Morning Kickoff: Oct. 8

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Oct. 8
College hockey: Minnesota at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Holy Cross at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.
College football: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, Noon; North Dakota State at Indiana State, Noon; North Dakota at Youngstown State, 5 p.m.
College volleyball: Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
High school volleyball: Fargo tournament; Shiloh Christian at Langdon tournament.
High school boys tennis: State tournament at Minot, 10 a.m.
High school boys soccer: State tournament at Fargo: fifth place (11 a.m.); third place (1:15 p.m.); championship (3:30 p.m.)
College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Jamestown, 1 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Jamestown Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
High school cross country: West Region meet at Williston, 1 p.m.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday, Oct. 9
College hockey: Minnesota at University of Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College women’s soccer: Augustana at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Bowl.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – NDSU at Indian State
11:30 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth
4 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at Youngstown State
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 FM) – St. Cloud at Bismarck
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Playoffs -- Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Dallas
BTN — Purdue at Maryland
ESPN — Tennessee at LSU
FOX — Michigan at Indiana
FS1 — TCU at Kansas
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
CBS — Auburn at Georgia
FOX — Utah at UCLA
FS1 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
3 p.m.
ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St.
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Miami
6 p.m.
FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Clemson at Boston College
BTN — Iowa at Illinois
FOX — Washington St. at USC
NBC — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama
8:45 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.
10 p.m.
ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Jacksonville, Fla.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, Las Vegas
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Game 2: Tampa Bay at Cleveland
3 p.m.
ESPN — Game 2: Seattle at Toronto
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Game 2: San Diego at N.Y. Mets
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Game 2: Philadelphia at St. Louis
NHL PRESEASON
5 p.m.
BSN — Dallas at Minnesota
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
NBC — English Premier League: Tottenham at Brighton
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Melissa Agnew was named women’s cross country athlete of the week in the Northern Sun conference. The University of Mary All-American was first among attached runners at the Griak Invitational, posting a time of 22:03.80.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck State College’s Nathan Rychlik finished the Region 13 golf tournament with a two-day total of 161 to qualify for the national tournament. Teammate Charles Swallow shot a 167, making him one of the five alternates should any national qualifiers be unable to attend. The Mystics finished sixth out of 13 teams.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s girls swim team debuted with a 57-38 loss to Jamestown. Jean Miller won the 200 free, and Peggy Swanberg claimed the 50- and 100-meter breaststrokes for Bismarck. Helen Thorndal won the 50-meter backstroke.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Carl Yastrzemski hit .301 for the Red Sox in 1968.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)