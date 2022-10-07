 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Morning Kickoff: Oct. 8

  • 0

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Oct. 8

College hockey: Minnesota at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex; Holy Cross at North Dakota, 6:07 p.m.

College football: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, Noon; North Dakota State at Indiana State, Noon; North Dakota at Youngstown State, 5 p.m.

College volleyball: Southwest Minnesota State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school volleyball: Fargo tournament; Shiloh Christian at Langdon tournament.

High school boys tennis: State tournament at Minot, 10 a.m.

High school boys soccer: State tournament at Fargo: fifth place (11 a.m.); third place (1:15 p.m.); championship (3:30 p.m.)

People are also reading…

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Jamestown, 1 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Jamestown Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

High school cross country: West Region meet at Williston, 1 p.m.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Oct. 9

College hockey: Minnesota at University of Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College women’s soccer: Augustana at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Bowl.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – NDSU at Indian State

11:30 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth

4 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at Youngstown State

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 FM) – St. Cloud at Bismarck

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Playoffs -- Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Texas vs. Oklahoma, Dallas

BTN — Purdue at Maryland

ESPN — Tennessee at LSU

FOX — Michigan at Indiana

FS1 — TCU at Kansas

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

CBS — Auburn at Georgia

FOX — Utah at UCLA

FS1 — Texas Tech at Oklahoma State

3 p.m.

ABC — Ohio St. at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Miami

6 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at Utah St.

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Clemson at Boston College

BTN — Iowa at Illinois

FOX — Washington St. at USC

NBC — Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama

8:45 p.m.

FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.

10 p.m.

ESPN — Oregon St. at Stanford

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Jacksonville, Fla.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, Las Vegas

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Game 2: Tampa Bay at Cleveland

3 p.m.

ESPN — Game 2: Seattle at Toronto

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Game 2: San Diego at N.Y. Mets

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Game 2: Philadelphia at St. Louis

NHL PRESEASON

5 p.m.

BSN — Dallas at Minnesota

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — English Premier League: Tottenham at Brighton

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Melissa Agnew was named women’s cross country athlete of the week in the Northern Sun conference. The University of Mary All-American was first among attached runners at the Griak Invitational, posting a time of 22:03.80.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck State College’s Nathan Rychlik finished the Region 13 golf tournament with a two-day total of 161 to qualify for the national tournament. Teammate Charles Swallow shot a 167, making him one of the five alternates should any national qualifiers be unable to attend. The Mystics finished sixth out of 13 teams.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s girls swim team debuted with a 57-38 loss to Jamestown. Jean Miller won the 200 free, and Peggy Swanberg claimed the 50- and 100-meter breaststrokes for Bismarck. Helen Thorndal won the 50-meter backstroke.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Carl Yastrzemski hit .301 for the Red Sox in 1968.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died

Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died

Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, recording artist, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday. The younger Locke said his father, who had been performing at the Crazy Horse Memorial in the Black Hills, suffered a fatal asthma attack at his hotel. According to his website, Locke performed for nearly 40 years to hundreds of thousands of people in more than 90 countries at performing art centers, schools, universities, state and national parks, monuments and powwows.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News