Morning Kickoff: Oct. 7

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
College hockey: Jamestown at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Thursday, Oct. 8
High school boys tennis: State tournament, Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 4 West Jamestown vs. No. 1 East Grand Forks Central, 10 a.m.; No. 3 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 2 West Minot, 10 a.m.; No. 4 East Fargo Shanley vs. No. 1 West Legacy, 10 a.m.; No. 2 Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Century, 10 a.m.
High school girls swimming: Legacy vs. Bismarck, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 9
College hockey: U-Mary at Iowa State, 9:45 p.m.
High school boys soccer: State tournament at Fargo South High School, semifinals: 12/2:15 p.m.
High school boys tennis: State tournament, Grand Forks.
High school football: Shiloh at Heart River, 6 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Mandan, 7 p.m., Sanford Sports Complex; St. Mary’s at Watford City, 7 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.
GOLF
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — Blessings Collegiate Invite: Final Round, Fayetteville, Ark.
5:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: PGA Championship, Surrey, England
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Series: Jessamine, Keeneland Association, Lexington, Ky.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — Samsung Lions at LG Twins
MLB PLAYOFFS
1:08 p.m.
MLBN — Game 2: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 2, Houston
2:35 p.m.
TBS — Game 3: Oakland vs. Houston, Los Angeles
6:10 p.m.
TBS — Game 3: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees, San Diego
8:08 p.m.
FS1 — Game 2: San Diego vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Arlington, Texas
SOCCER
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — International Friendly: Netherlands vs. Mexico, Amsterdam
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris
4 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — French Open, Men's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris ---
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Anna Hruby hit 13 kills, Alek Haugen 12 and Katie Weigel 11 in Bismarck’s 3-2 Class A volleyball win over Dickinson. Erin Haugen passed out 46 assists for the Demons. Jess Herauf connected for 19 kills for the Midgets.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Matt Berg had touchdown runs of 5 and 11 yards for Garrison-Max in its 18-6 win over Surrey. In the victory, Jared Klabunde connected with Jon Barrow on a 37-yard touchdown pass to finish the scoring for Garrison-Max. Surrey’s points came on a 4-yard TD run from Jamison Legg.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dale Krieger was Bismarck Junior College’s top finisher in a cross country meet at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck. Krieger’s time was 23:06. Bernie Huss (22:11) led Lake Region to the team championship with 27 points. Eight fewer than BJC.
