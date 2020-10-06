Morning Kickoff: Oct. 7

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Anna Hruby hit 13 kills, Alek Haugen 12 and Katie Weigel 11 in Bismarck’s 3-2 Class A volleyball win over Dickinson. Erin Haugen passed out 46 assists for the Demons. Jess Herauf connected for 19 kills for the Midgets.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Matt Berg had touchdown runs of 5 and 11 yards for Garrison-Max in its 18-6 win over Surrey. In the victory, Jared Klabunde connected with Jon Barrow on a 37-yard touchdown pass to finish the scoring for Garrison-Max. Surrey’s points came on a 4-yard TD run from Jamison Legg.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dale Krieger was Bismarck Junior College’s top finisher in a cross country meet at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck. Krieger’s time was 23:06. Bernie Huss (22:11) led Lake Region to the team championship with 27 points. Eight fewer than BJC.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Fargo South has won 16 state championships in high school girls golf, four more than Minot.

