Morning Kickoff: Oct. 5

  • 0

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Oct. 5

College volleyball: Dawson at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

High school boys tennis: State tournament at Minot: Game 1: East No. 1 Grand Forks Red River vs. West No. 4 Mandan, 10 a.m.; Game 2: West No. 2 Legacy vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne, 10 a.m.; Game 3: West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies, 10 a.m.; Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo South vs. West No. 3 Century, 10 a.m.

High school boys soccer: State tournament at Fargo: Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies vs. West No. 4 Century, 12 p.m.; Game 2: West No. 2 Legacy vs. East No. 3 Fargo Shanley, 2:15 p.m.; Game 3: West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks Red River, 4:30 p.m.; Game 4: East No. 2 West Fargo vs. West No. 3 Bismarck, 6:45 p.m.

High school volleyball: Century at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Flasher, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

College cross country: University of Mary, Bismarck State at Jamestown Invitational.

College hockey: Holy Cross at North Dakota, 7:07 p.m.

College volleyball: Sioux Falls at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s soccer: Wayne State at U-Mary, 4 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys tennis: State individual tournament at Minot, 10 a.m.

High school boys soccer: State tournament at Fargo: loser-out (12/2:15 p.m.); semifinals (4:30/6:45 p.m.).

High school cross country: Shiloh Christian at Southern McLean Invitational, Washburn.

High school football: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7 p.m., Bowl; Fargo South at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m., Smrekar Field; Mandan at Dickinson, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Southern McLean, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Fargo tournament.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — SMU at Central Florida

COLLEGE GOLF

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Tennessee

7 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Indiana

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Baylor

NHL PRESEASON

6 p.m.

TNT — Boston at NY Rangers

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at Colorado

SOCCER

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Forge FC

TENNIS

5 a.m./9 p.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP: Tokyo, Nur-Sultan; WTA Ostrava, Monastir, Early rounds

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): MacKenzie Bertsch turned up 29 digs and Abby Landenberger totaled 22 digs and eight kills for Underwood in its 3-2 win over Drake-Anamoose. Angel Kaiser contributed seven kills and six aces in the win. Drake-Anamoose got 10 kills and three aces from Kristin Reinowski.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Karmen Ternes connected for 13 kills for Flasher in its 3-1 win over Mott-Regent. Ternes also had three blocks. Courtney Miller served saves aces. Kim Breiner added six.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Don Siverson had two touchdown runs in North Dakota State’s 48-6 win over Morningside. Herb Hudson added a TD pass and run in the victory for the Bison.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Bison are 10-1 against the Sycamores and have won six straight overall.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

