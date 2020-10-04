Morning Kickoff: Oct. 5

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Danielle Petrick’s 17-point performance led the way for Elgin New-Leipzig in its 39-34 win over Hebron. Heather Iverson also was in double figures with 12 for the victors. Top point-getter from Hebron was Abigail Schaaf with 11.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Jeff Helfenstein had a 5-yard touchdown run and Steve Maier scored from 7 yards out in Ashley’s 18-8 win over Ellendale. The Aces also got a safety with Jim Schock getting credit for tackling an Ellendale ballcarrier in the end zone.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Doc Rivers, hired recently by the Philadelphia 76ers, has 13 straight winning seasons.

