Morning Kickoff: Oct. 5

MORNING KICKOFF

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

High school boys soccer: State tournament, quarterfinals: Grand Forks Red River vs. Century, 4 p.m., Bowl; Fargo Davies vs. Bismarck, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at West Fargo, 6 p.m.

High school girls golf: State meet, Souris Valley Golf Course, Minot.

High school volleyball: Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 7

College hockey: Jamestown (ACHA D-I) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

Thursday, Oct. 8

High school boys tennis: State tournament, Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 4 West Jamestown vs. No. 1 East Grand Forks Central, 10 a.m.; No. 3 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 2 West Minot, 10 a.m.; No. 4 East Fargo Shanley vs. No. 1 West Legacy, 10 a.m.; No. 2 Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Century, 10 a.m.

High school girls swimming: Legacy vs. Bismarck, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

 

TV TODAY

COLLEGE GOLF

3:30 p.m.

GOLF —Blessings Collegiate Invite: Second Round, Fayetteville, Ark.

KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)

5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN2 — Doosan Bears at SK Wyverns

MLB PLAYOFFS

1:08 p.m.

FS1 — Game 1: Miami vs. Atlanta, Houston

3:37 p.m.

TBS — Game 2: Houston vs. Oakland, Los Angeles

7:10 p.m.

TBS — Game 2: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, San Diego

8:38 p.m.

FS1 — Game 1: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Arlington, Texas

NBA FINALS

8 p.m.

ABC — Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami, Orlando, Fla.

NHL DRAFT

6 p.m.

NBCSN — Round 1

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris

WNBA FINALS

6 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, Bradenton, Fla.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Led by fourth-place finisher Alexa Dvorak, Century won the Class A state golf meet at Jamestown Country Club. The Patriots held off Minot, 674-677. Dvorak shot rounds of 79 and 81. McKenzie McMillan tied for sixth. Laura Kraft of Jamestown was medalist after rounds of 72 and 75.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Danielle Petrick’s 17-point performance led the way for Elgin New-Leipzig in its 39-34 win over Hebron. Heather Iverson also was in double figures with 12 for the victors. Top point-getter from Hebron was Abigail Schaaf with 11.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Jeff Helfenstein had a 5-yard touchdown run and Steve Maier scored from 7 yards out in Ashley’s 18-8 win over Ellendale. The Aces also got a safety with Jim Schock getting credit for tackling an Ellendale ballcarrier in the end zone.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Doc Rivers, hired recently by the Philadelphia 76ers, has 13 straight winning seasons.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

