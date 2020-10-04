Morning Kickoff: Oct. 5

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
High school boys soccer: State tournament, quarterfinals: Grand Forks Red River vs. Century, 4 p.m., Bowl; Fargo Davies vs. Bismarck, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at West Fargo, 6 p.m.
High school girls golf: State meet, Souris Valley Golf Course, Minot.
High school volleyball: Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
College hockey: Jamestown (ACHA D-I) at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Thursday, Oct. 8
High school boys tennis: State tournament, Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 4 West Jamestown vs. No. 1 East Grand Forks Central, 10 a.m.; No. 3 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 2 West Minot, 10 a.m.; No. 4 East Fargo Shanley vs. No. 1 West Legacy, 10 a.m.; No. 2 Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Century, 10 a.m.
High school girls swimming: Legacy vs. Bismarck, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic & Wellness Center; Mandan at Dickinson, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Williston at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE GOLF
3:30 p.m.
GOLF —Blessings Collegiate Invite: Second Round, Fayetteville, Ark.
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
5:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — Doosan Bears at SK Wyverns
MLB PLAYOFFS
1:08 p.m.
FS1 — Game 1: Miami vs. Atlanta, Houston
3:37 p.m.
TBS — Game 2: Houston vs. Oakland, Los Angeles
7:10 p.m.
TBS — Game 2: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay, San Diego
8:38 p.m.
FS1 — Game 1: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Arlington, Texas
NBA FINALS
8 p.m.
ABC — Game 4: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami, Orlando, Fla.
NHL DRAFT
6 p.m.
NBCSN — Round 1
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris
WNBA FINALS
6 p.m.
ESPN — Game 3: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Led by fourth-place finisher Alexa Dvorak, Century won the Class A state golf meet at Jamestown Country Club. The Patriots held off Minot, 674-677. Dvorak shot rounds of 79 and 81. McKenzie McMillan tied for sixth. Laura Kraft of Jamestown was medalist after rounds of 72 and 75.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Danielle Petrick’s 17-point performance led the way for Elgin New-Leipzig in its 39-34 win over Hebron. Heather Iverson also was in double figures with 12 for the victors. Top point-getter from Hebron was Abigail Schaaf with 11.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Jeff Helfenstein had a 5-yard touchdown run and Steve Maier scored from 7 yards out in Ashley’s 18-8 win over Ellendale. The Aces also got a safety with Jim Schock getting credit for tackling an Ellendale ballcarrier in the end zone.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Doc Rivers, hired recently by the Philadelphia 76ers, has 13 straight winning seasons.
