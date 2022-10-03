Morning Kickoff: Oct. 4

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Oct. 4

High school girls golf: State tournament at Jamestown Country Club.

College golf: U-Mary at Montana State-Billings tournament, 10 a.m.

College volleyball: Minot State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Legacy, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

College volleyball: Dawson at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

High school boys tennis: State tournament at Minot: Game 1: East No. 1 Grand Forks Red River vs. West No. 4 Mandan, 10 a.m.; Game 2: West No. 2 Legacy vs. East No. 3 West Fargo Sheyenne, 10 a.m.; Game 3: West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Fargo Davies, 10 a.m.; Game 4: East No. 2 Fargo South vs. West No. 3 Century, 10 a.m.

High school boys soccer: State tournament at Fargo: Game 1: East No. 1 Fargo Davies vs. West No. 4 Century, 12 p.m.; Game 2: West No. 2 Legacy vs. East No. 3 West Fargo, 2:15 p.m.; Game 3: West No. 1 Minot vs. East No. 4 Grand Forks Red River, 4:30 p.m.; Game 4: East No. 2 West Fargo Sheyenne vs. West No. 3 Bismarck, 6:45 p.m.

High school volleyball: Century at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Flasher, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

TV TODAY

COLLEGE GOLF

3:30 p.m.

GOLF — Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Fayetteville, Ark.

COLLEGE SOCCER

6 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — N.Y. Yankees at Texas

7 p.m.

TBS — Philadelphia at Houston

NBA PRESEASON

6 p.m.

TNT — Detroit at New York

8:30 p.m.

TNT — New Orleans at Chicago

NBA G LEAGUE PRESEASON

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Metropolitans 92 at G League Ignite

NHL PRESEASON

1 p.m.

NHLN — San Jose at Eisbaren Berlin

6 p.m.

NHLN — Carolina at Buffalo

9 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Anaheim

TENNIS

5 a.m./9 p.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Tokyo, Nur-Sultan; WTA Ostrava, Monastir, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary got an overtime goal from Kelsey Pacpaco in the 97th minute to defeat Concordia-St. Paul 3-2. The Marauders had an early 2-0 lead, thanks to an own goal by Concordia-St. Paul and a tally by Andra Muller, but CSP fought back for a tie before the end of the first half on goals by Kim Sunderlich, who tallied on a penalty kick, and Sam McBain. The second half was scoreless. Ashley Akers made eight saves in the win.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century earned a 4-2 win over Mandan in boys soccer, thanks to goals by Tom Hardmeyer, John Weisgerber, Chad Woehl, and Kamillo Castanyo. Hardmeyer and Weisgerber’s tallies were the lone scores in the first half, then the teams traded a pair of goals each in the second half. Scoring for Mandan were Preston Debele and Levi Moch. Bryan Keator made five saves for Century, while Darin Helbling made 18 for Mandan.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Despite top runner John Metropolos taking a wrong turn and surrendering medalist honors to Minot’s Lyle Witham as a result, Bismarck’s cross country team placed first at the Minot Quarterback Elks Club run. Metropolos finished with a time of 12:48 in second place, followed closely by teammates Brian Beattie (third, 12:50) and Darrell Anderson (fourth, 12:50). Bismarck’s Lon Brew finished 10th in a time of 13:10.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Orlando Cepeda hit 46 home runs in 1961 for the San Francisco Giants, six more than teammate Willie Mays.

