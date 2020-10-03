 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Kickoff: Oct. 4

Morning Kickoff: Oct. 4

MORNING KICKOFF

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Sunday, Oct. 4

No local events scheduled.

Monday, Oct. 5

High school girls golf: State meet, Souris Valley Golf Course, Minot.

Tuesday, Oct. 6

High school girls golf: State meet, Souris Valley Golf Course, Minot.

High school volleyball: Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

11 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Houston

11:30 a.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Dallas

3 p.m.

KXMR – Buffalo at Las Vegas

6:30 p.m.

KXMR – Philadelphia at San Francisco

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: From Talladega (Ala.)

GOLF

5:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: Scottish Open, Final Round, Renaissance Club

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ShopRite Classic, Final Round, Galloway, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Sanderson Championship, Final Round, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Bourbon Stakes, Lexington, Ky.

NBA FINALS

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami, Orlando, Fla.

NFL

12 p.m.

CBS — Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay

FOX — Minnesota at Houston

4:05 p.m.

FOX — NY Giants at LA Rams

3:25 p.m.

CBS — Indianapolis at Chicago.

7:20 p.m.

NBC — Philadelphia at San Francisco

SOCCER

5:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta

9 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Fulham at Wolverhampton

10:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United

1:15 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa

9 p.m.

FS1 — Mexican Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris

4 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris

WNBA FINALS

2 p.m.

ABC — Game 2: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Bradenton, Fla.

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Russ Henegar had touchdown runs of 45, 9 and 19 runs, but that wasn’t all in Bismarck’s 69-0 win over Dickinson Trinity. Henegar also returned a kick 81 yards for six. It was one of two special teams touchdowns for the Demons. Brian Mayer returned a punt 70 yards for a score.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan improved to 12-0 with its 70-30 rout of Bismarck. Kari Hanson led four players in double figures with 12 points. Eleven girls scored for the Braves. Game-high scoring honors went to Bismarck’s Natalie Brunner with 18 points. The Demons fell to 10-3.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Megan Helrung, Jessica Curl, Alex Bachman-Williams and Dayna Domingo netted goals as the University of Mary women’s soccer team topped Minnesota-Crookston 4-1. Kassie Young, Marauders’ goalkeeper, had three saves for 3-4-3 U-Mary.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Bob Gibson won the Cy Young Award for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1968 and 1970. Gibson also was the National League MVP in 1968.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News