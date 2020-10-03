Morning Kickoff: Oct. 4

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Sunday, Oct. 4
No local events scheduled.
Monday, Oct. 5
High school girls golf: State meet, Souris Valley Golf Course, Minot.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
High school girls golf: State meet, Souris Valley Golf Course, Minot.
High school volleyball: Jamestown at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Watford City at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Minnesota at Houston
11:30 a.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Cleveland at Dallas
3 p.m.
KXMR – Buffalo at Las Vegas
6:30 p.m.
KXMR – Philadelphia at San Francisco
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: From Talladega (Ala.)
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Scottish Open, Final Round, Renaissance Club
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ShopRite Classic, Final Round, Galloway, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Sanderson Championship, Final Round, Jackson, Miss.
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: Bourbon Stakes, Lexington, Ky.
NBA FINALS
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Game 3: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami, Orlando, Fla.
NFL
12 p.m.
CBS — Los Angeles Chargers at Tampa Bay
FOX — Minnesota at Houston
4:05 p.m.
FOX — NY Giants at LA Rams
3:25 p.m.
CBS — Indianapolis at Chicago.
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Philadelphia at San Francisco
SOCCER
5:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta
9 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Fulham at Wolverhampton
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United
1:15 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa
9 p.m.
FS1 — Mexican Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris
4 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris
WNBA FINALS
2 p.m.
ABC — Game 2: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Bradenton, Fla.
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Russ Henegar had touchdown runs of 45, 9 and 19 runs, but that wasn’t all in Bismarck’s 69-0 win over Dickinson Trinity. Henegar also returned a kick 81 yards for six. It was one of two special teams touchdowns for the Demons. Brian Mayer returned a punt 70 yards for a score.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Mandan improved to 12-0 with its 70-30 rout of Bismarck. Kari Hanson led four players in double figures with 12 points. Eleven girls scored for the Braves. Game-high scoring honors went to Bismarck’s Natalie Brunner with 18 points. The Demons fell to 10-3.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Megan Helrung, Jessica Curl, Alex Bachman-Williams and Dayna Domingo netted goals as the University of Mary women’s soccer team topped Minnesota-Crookston 4-1. Kassie Young, Marauders’ goalkeeper, had three saves for 3-4-3 U-Mary.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Bob Gibson won the Cy Young Award for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1968 and 1970. Gibson also was the National League MVP in 1968.
