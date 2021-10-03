Morning Kickoff: Oct. 4

10 YEARS AGO (2011): St. Mary’s scored the last 35 points of the game in a 35-6 victory over Dickinson Trinity at the Bowl. Preston Tescher tossed three touchdown passes, two of them going to Jon Preszler, the first for 11 yards and the second from 36 yards out. Tescher and Lance Becker also connected, this one from 36 yards out. For good measure, Tescher had two 5-yard TD runs for the Saints, who improved to 4-0. Dickinson Trinity scored first, getting a 11-yard touchdown pass from Ben Gordon to Brandon Sickler.