Morning Kickoff: Oct. 4

MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, Oct. 4
High school girls golf: Class A state tournament at Fargo, Edgewood Golf Course, 9 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 5
College volleyball: Bismarck State at Miles Community College, 8 p.m.
High school girls golf: Class A state tournament at Fargo, Edgewood Golf Course.
High school girls swimming: Jamestown at Century, 5 p.m., Bismarck State College Aquatic Center.
High school volleyball: Century at Williston, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 6
College volleyball: Bismarck State at Dawson Community College, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
High school boys soccer: State tournament at Jamestown, Rotary Fieldm quarterfinals: No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East Fargo Shanley, Noon; No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Century, 2:15 p.m.; No. 1 East Fargo Davies vs. No. 4 West Legacy, 4:30 p.m.; No. 2 West Bismarck vs. No. 3 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 6:45 p.m.
High school boys tennis: State tournament at Grand Forks, quarterfinals: No. 1 East Grand Forks Central vs. No. 4 West Century; 10 a.m.; No. 2 West Legacy vs. No. 3 East Fargo South, 10 a.m.; No. 1 West Minot vs. No. 4 East West Fargo Sheyenne, 10 a.m.; No. 2 East Grand Forks Red River vs. No. 3 West Mandan, 10 a.m.
High school girls swimming: Mandan at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Williston at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Legacy, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Flasher at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
NBCSN -- NASCAR Cup Series from Talladega Superspeedway
COLLEGE GOLF
3:30 p.m.
GOLF — Collegiate Invitational: First Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.
NFL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles Chargers
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): St. Mary’s scored the last 35 points of the game in a 35-6 victory over Dickinson Trinity at the Bowl. Preston Tescher tossed three touchdown passes, two of them going to Jon Preszler, the first for 11 yards and the second from 36 yards out. Tescher and Lance Becker also connected, this one from 36 yards out. For good measure, Tescher had two 5-yard TD runs for the Saints, who improved to 4-0. Dickinson Trinity scored first, getting a 11-yard touchdown pass from Ben Gordon to Brandon Sickler.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Beth Hoge, a Bismarck Century High School grad, placed 24th at the Roy Griak Invitational cross country meet in Minneapolis. Hoge helped the University of Arizona finish third in the meet. Hoge’s 6,000-meter time was 21:32.8.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Bismarck Junior College will play Brandon University (Canada), which means the Mystics will have to play 12 players on defense as the Canadian team plays 12 vs. 12 in their home-country games. The Mystics will play 11 vs. 11 on offense against Manitoba. In its first year of football, the Mystics are 2-1. “The kid have done pretty well,” said BJC coach Ed Hasche. “Their spirit is high.”
TRIVIA ANSWER
Harmon Killebrew had 10 seasons of 30 or more home runs for the Twins. Justin Morneau and Bob Allison did it three times. Sano, Brian Dozier, Gary Gaetti and Tom Brunansky hit 30 or more home runs in a season twice.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)