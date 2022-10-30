Morning Kickoff: Oct. 31

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Oct. 31

College women’s soccer: NSIC tournament quarterfinals: University of Mary at Bemidji State, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Grant County, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2

No local events scheduled.

Thursday, Nov. 3

No local events scheduled.

Friday, Nov. 4

College hockey: North Dakota at Nebraska-Omaha, 7:07 p.m.

College men’s basketball: Bismarck State vs. United Tribes at New Town, 5:15 p.m.

College women’s soccer: NSIC semifinals.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Minnesota-Duluth, 6 p.m.

High school football: Class AA semifinals: Century at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.; Fargo Shanley at Mandan, 7 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at St. Cloud, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Cincinnati at Cleveland

TV TODAY

HORSE RACING

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — Melbourne Cup: Flemington, Australia

NBA

6:30 p.m.

NBATV -- Indiana at Brooklyn

NFL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Cleveland

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Cleveland (with Peyton and Eli)

NHL

6 p.m.

NHLN -- Washington at Carolina

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Paris, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): It was a good day for the Shiloh Christian cross country teams, as they finished first in the Class B West Region girls race and the boys finished third. Donovan Lambert and Elliott Stone, first and second overall in the boys’ race. Shiloh’s top five runners on the girls side all finished within the top 20, which helped the Skyhawks to a comfortable win over second-place Killdeer (46-93). The girls team was led by Billie Jo Bearstail and Mikayla Forness’ fourth- and fifth-place finishes.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Mandan did just enough to earn a four-set win over Minot in volleyball -- 16-14, 15-8, 9-15, 15-6 -- helping the Braves keep pace with Dickinson and Century in the West Region race. The loss was Minot’s ninth straight in West Region play. Game 1 of the match took a while to finish, as the teams combined for 43 side-outs and Mandan had to recover from early 5-0 and 11-4 leads for Minot. Brittany Keller had 14 kills, three blocks, seven digs and two assists for Mandan.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Terry Loibl had a top-30 finish for Bismarck Junior College as it competed at the University of North Dakota cross country invite where the Mystics finished last in the nine-team field. Loibl ran the course in 28:08, good for 27th place in the competitive race. Lonnie Liebel crossed 40th, John Lange 47th, Palle Terslin 49th, Gary Bracht 56th, and Ken Schwahn rounded out the field for the Mystics in 57th.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The first meeting was on Oct. 11, 1970, with the Browns winning 30-27. Cincinnati leads the all-time series, 51-46.

