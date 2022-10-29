Morning Kickoff: Oct. 30

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, Oct. 30

College volleyball: Region XIII championship: Bismarck State College at North Dakota State College of Science, Noon.

Monday, Oct. 31

College women’s soccer: NSIC tournament quarterfinals: University of Mary at Bemidji State, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Century, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Dickinson, 8 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Grant County, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

11 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) -- Arizona at Minnesota

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) -- Green Bay at Buffalo

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Xfinity 500, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway

2:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: The Mexican Grand Prix

4 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Nevada Nationals, The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Minnesota at Michigan St., Quarterfinal

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round

NBA

6 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at San Antonio

NFL

8:30 a.m.

ESPN+ — Denver vs. Jacksonville, London

12 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Minnesota

3:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Tennessee at Houston

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Rams

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Green Bay at Buffalo

MLS PLAYOFFS

2 p.m.

ABC — MLS Western Conference Final: Austin FC at LA FC

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS Eastern Conference Final: NY City FC at Philadelphia Union

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna (ATP) & Basel (ATP), Finals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): For their efforts at the Ron Pynn cross country invitational, the University of Mary’s Melissa Agnew and Chris Jessop were named athletes of the week in the Northern Sun. Agnew’s win at the Ron Pynn Invite was her second win in three outings and was the third time Agnew had been named NSIC women’s cross country athlete of the week. Jessop, a freshman with the Marauders, took second in the race and was the top collegiate performer.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Former Bismarck High and Capital City Soccer Club player Larissa Galpin was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week while helping her college team, Adams State, knock off RMAC rival Colorado Christian 2-1. Galpin scored one of Adams State’s two goals and assisted on the other, and to that point led her team with 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists). She was the second Grizzlies’ player to earn the honor, joining fellow freshman teammate Alegra Yager who won the award in early September.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A trio of wins by Meg Uthus led Minot past Bismarck, 62-57, in a dual match in Bismarck. Uthus won the 200 IM, the 100 backstroke and 100 butterfly to guide Minot to victory. For the home team, Peggy Swanberg won the 50-yard breaststroke and the 100-yard breaststroke, while Jean Miller won the 200-yard freestyle, the 400-yard freestyle, and took second in the 100-yard freestyle. Helen Thorndahl and Cindy Dahl went one-two for Bismarck in the 50-yard backstroke.

