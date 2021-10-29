Morning Kickoff: Oct. 30

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Oct. 30
College football: UND at Missouri State, 2 p.m.; Concordia-St. Paul at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; Indiana State at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.
College hockey: UND vs. Penn State at Nashville, Tenn., 7:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Montana State, 8 p.m.
College volleyball: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary, 6 p.m., MAC.
College women’s swimming: Jamestown at U-Mary, 1 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school football: Class B 11-man quarterfinals, Class B nine-man quarterfinals.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Dickinson Invitational, 9 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31
College women’s soccer: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Bowl.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at Missouri State
People are also reading…
1:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Concordia-St. Paul at U-Mary
KXMR (710 AM) – Indiana State at NDSU
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – UND vs. Penn State
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway
5 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Texas at Baylor
ESPN — Iowa at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Tulane
FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.
2 p.m.
FS1 — Washington St. at Arizona St.
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Indiana State at NDSU
BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern
CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.
ESPN — Florida St. at Clemson
ESPN2 — Purdue at Nebraska
FOX — Colorado at Oregon
6 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi at Auburn
ESPN2 — SMU at Houston
FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Penn St. at Ohio St.
NBC — North Carolina at Notre Dame
9 p.m.
ESPN — UCLA at Utah
9:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Virginia at BYU
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.
NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C.
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course
WORLD SERIES
7 p.m.
FOX — Game 4: Houston at Atlanta
NBA
7 p.m.
BSN — Denver at Minnesota
NHL
8 p.m.
BSN-Plus — Minnesota at Colorado
SOCCER
9 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Ryan Gesellchen and Ben Kraft had short touchdown runs for Century in its 21-7 playoff win over Fargo South. Also, Drew Wieseman caught a 47-yard TD pass from Jared Fischer.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Allison Pritchard, Ariel Smith and Miranda Wagner placed 1-2-3 as Dickinson won the state Class A cross country title in Minot. The Midgets’ 25 points easily topped runner-up Jamestown (95).
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Dennis Herner had two touchdown runs and Rod Kleinjan scored from 53 yards out in Mott’s 23-14 win over Lemmon, S.D. Norbert Fries had a fumble recovery in the end zone for Mott.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Indiana State beat the Bison 17-14 at the Fargodome during the 2012 season.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)