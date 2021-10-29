Morning Kickoff: Oct. 30

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Oct. 30

College football: UND at Missouri State, 2 p.m.; Concordia-St. Paul at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; Indiana State at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.

College hockey: UND vs. Penn State at Nashville, Tenn., 7:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Montana State, 8 p.m.

College volleyball: MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary, 6 p.m., MAC.

College women’s swimming: Jamestown at U-Mary, 1 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school football: Class B 11-man quarterfinals, Class B nine-man quarterfinals.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Dickinson Invitational, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31

College women’s soccer: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Bowl.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – UND at Missouri State

1:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Concordia-St. Paul at U-Mary

KXMR (710 AM) – Indiana State at NDSU

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – UND vs. Penn State

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway

5 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Texas at Baylor

ESPN — Iowa at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Tulane

FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.

2 p.m.

FS1 — Washington St. at Arizona St.

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Indiana State at NDSU

BTN — Minnesota at Northwestern

CBS — Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla.

ESPN — Florida St. at Clemson

ESPN2 — Purdue at Nebraska

FOX — Colorado at Oregon

6 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi at Auburn

ESPN2 — SMU at Houston

FS1 — Kansas at Oklahoma St.

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Penn St. at Ohio St.

NBC — North Carolina at Notre Dame

9 p.m.

ESPN — UCLA at Utah

9:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Virginia at BYU

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Washington at Stanford

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C.

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course

WORLD SERIES

7 p.m.

FOX — Game 4: Houston at Atlanta

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN — Denver at Minnesota

NHL

8 p.m.

BSN-Plus — Minnesota at Colorado

SOCCER

9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Ryan Gesellchen and Ben Kraft had short touchdown runs for Century in its 21-7 playoff win over Fargo South. Also, Drew Wieseman caught a 47-yard TD pass from Jared Fischer.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Allison Pritchard, Ariel Smith and Miranda Wagner placed 1-2-3 as Dickinson won the state Class A cross country title in Minot. The Midgets’ 25 points easily topped runner-up Jamestown (95).

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Dennis Herner had two touchdown runs and Rod Kleinjan scored from 53 yards out in Mott’s 23-14 win over Lemmon, S.D. Norbert Fries had a fumble recovery in the end zone for Mott.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Indiana State beat the Bison 17-14 at the Fargodome during the 2012 season.

