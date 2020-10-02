Morning Kickoff: Oct. 3

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mike Stumpf ran for one touchdown and caught a 5-yard scoring toss from Jim Gronowski in Mandan’s 32-13 victory over St. Mary’s. Jack Miller and Chris Assel had 34- and 21-yard touchdown runs for the Braves. Glen Schmaltz accounted for the first St. Mary’s touchdown on a 41-yard scamper.