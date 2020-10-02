 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Kickoff: Oct. 3

Morning Kickoff: Oct. 3

MORNING KICKOFF

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

 

Saturday, Oct. 3

College football: Central Arkansas at NDSU, 2:30 p.m., Fargodome.

College hockey: Jamestown at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex Mandan.

High school boys soccer: West Region tournament: State qualifiers – No. 8 Dickinson winner at No. 4 Minot, 1 p.m.; No. 6 Jamestown winner at No. 2 Legacy, 2 p.m., Bowl; Championship – No. 2 Century vs. No. 1 Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Bowl.

High school boys tennis: West Region tournament at Minot.

High school cross country: Minot Invitational, 11 a.m., (Bismarck, Legacy, Mandan, Minot, Watford City, Williston), Souris Valley Golf Course.

High school girls swimming: Mandan Invite, 11 a.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.

Sunday, Oct. 4

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Central Arkansas at NDSU

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Talladega (Ala.)

1:30 p.m.

NBC — IndyCar: Indy Grand Prix, Race 2, Indianapolis

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Talladega

BOXING

7 p.m.

FS1 — Featherweights: Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo,

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 p.m.

ABC — Baylor at West Virginia

ESPN — South Carolina at Florida

ESPN2 — Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina

FOX — TCU at Texas

2:30 p.m.

ABC — North Carolina at Boston College

CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama

ESPN — Oklahoma State at Kansas

ESPN2 — Memphis at Southern Methodist

FS1 — Texas Tech at Kansas State

NBC -- Central Arkansas at NDSU

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at Iowa State

ESPN — Auburn at Georgia

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Central Florida

GOLF

6 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: Scottish Open, Third Round

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Third Round

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Sanderson Championship, Third Round

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.

NBC — Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

MARATHON

1 a.m. (Sunday)

NBCSN — London Marathon: From London

MEN’S SOCCER

9 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Brighton at Everton

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United

3:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Saturday & Sunday)

TENNIS — French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Cory Wahl tossed touchdown passes to Zach Six (66 yards) and Lucas Benz (9 yards) to lead Kidder County over Ellendale 38-26 in 9-man football action. Wahl added a pair of touchdown passes for the Pirates. Ben Stroh also threw a TD strike, going 22 yards to Six.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck is ranked No. 1 in the latest Class A cross country poll. The Demons have three runners ranked in the top 10 – Jon Huey (No. 4), Josh Bechtel (No. 6) and Keenan O’Callaghan (No. 10).

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mike Stumpf ran for one touchdown and caught a 5-yard scoring toss from Jim Gronowski in Mandan’s 32-13 victory over St. Mary’s. Jack Miller and Chris Assel had 34- and 21-yard touchdown runs for the Braves. Glen Schmaltz accounted for the first St. Mary’s touchdown on a 41-yard scamper.

TRIVIA ANSWER

NDSU lost its first game of the 2015 season -- 38-35 at Montana State.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News