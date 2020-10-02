Morning Kickoff: Oct. 3

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Saturday, Oct. 3
College football: Central Arkansas at NDSU, 2:30 p.m., Fargodome.
College hockey: Jamestown at University of Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex Mandan.
High school boys soccer: West Region tournament: State qualifiers – No. 8 Dickinson winner at No. 4 Minot, 1 p.m.; No. 6 Jamestown winner at No. 2 Legacy, 2 p.m., Bowl; Championship – No. 2 Century vs. No. 1 Bismarck, 4:30 p.m., Bowl.
High school boys tennis: West Region tournament at Minot.
High school cross country: Minot Invitational, 11 a.m., (Bismarck, Legacy, Mandan, Minot, Watford City, Williston), Souris Valley Golf Course.
High school girls swimming: Mandan Invite, 11 a.m., Mandan Aquatic Center.
Sunday, Oct. 4
No local events scheduled.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Central Arkansas at NDSU
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: From Talladega (Ala.)
1:30 p.m.
NBC — IndyCar: Indy Grand Prix, Race 2, Indianapolis
3:30 p.m.
NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Talladega
BOXING
7 p.m.
FS1 — Featherweights: Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 p.m.
ABC — Baylor at West Virginia
ESPN — South Carolina at Florida
ESPN2 — Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina
FOX — TCU at Texas
2:30 p.m.
ABC — North Carolina at Boston College
CBS — Texas A&M at Alabama
ESPN — Oklahoma State at Kansas
ESPN2 — Memphis at Southern Methodist
FS1 — Texas Tech at Kansas State
NBC -- Central Arkansas at NDSU
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma at Iowa State
ESPN — Auburn at Georgia
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Central Florida
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Scottish Open, Third Round
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ShopRite LPGA Classic, Third Round
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Sanderson Championship, Third Round
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.
NBC — Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
MARATHON
1 a.m. (Sunday)
NBCSN — London Marathon: From London
MEN’S SOCCER
9 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Brighton at Everton
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United
3:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN2 — Italian Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Saturday & Sunday)
TENNIS — French Open, Third Round, Roland Garros, Paris
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Cory Wahl tossed touchdown passes to Zach Six (66 yards) and Lucas Benz (9 yards) to lead Kidder County over Ellendale 38-26 in 9-man football action. Wahl added a pair of touchdown passes for the Pirates. Ben Stroh also threw a TD strike, going 22 yards to Six.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck is ranked No. 1 in the latest Class A cross country poll. The Demons have three runners ranked in the top 10 – Jon Huey (No. 4), Josh Bechtel (No. 6) and Keenan O’Callaghan (No. 10).
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mike Stumpf ran for one touchdown and caught a 5-yard scoring toss from Jim Gronowski in Mandan’s 32-13 victory over St. Mary’s. Jack Miller and Chris Assel had 34- and 21-yard touchdown runs for the Braves. Glen Schmaltz accounted for the first St. Mary’s touchdown on a 41-yard scamper.
TRIVIA ANSWER
NDSU lost its first game of the 2015 season -- 38-35 at Montana State.
