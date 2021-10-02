Morning Kickoff: Oct. 3

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Oct. 3
College hockey: U-Mary at St. Thomas (Minn.), 11 a.m.
College women’s soccer: Winona State at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Bowl.
Monday, Oct. 4
High school girls golf: Class A state tournament at Fargo, Edgewood Golf Course.
RADIO TODAY
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Kansas City
NFL
11 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Cleveland at Minnesota
3:25 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Baltimore at Denver
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Tampa Bay at New England
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: From Talladega Superspeedway
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
11 a.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Ohio St.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Providence at Georgetown
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
3 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St. at Nebraska
FUTSAL
11:50 a.m.
FS1 — World Cup: Argentina vs. Portugal, Final, Kaunas, Lithuania
GOLF
6 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship, Final Round, Fife, Scotland
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: ShopRite Classic, Final Round, Galloway, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Sanderson Championship, Final Round, Jackson, Miss.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Kansas City
TBS — Milwaukee at LA Dodgers
NFL
12 p.m.
CBS — Cleveland at Minnesota
FOX — Detroit at Chicago
3:25 p.m.
CBS — Pittsburgh at Green Bay
7:20 p.m.
NBC — Tampa Bay at New England
SOCCER
8 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Leicester at Crystal Palace
10:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: New Mexico at Louisville
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Miami at Portland
7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: LAFC at L.A. Galaxy
WNBA PLAYOFFS
12 p.m.
ESPN — Game 3: Connecticut at Chicago
2 p.m.
ABC — Game 3: Las Vegas at Phoenix
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Jake Hardy had four rushing touchdown to help Beach past Hettinger-Scranton 36-22. Two of Hettinger-Scranton’s touchdowns came on special teams. Ben Laufer returned two kicks for touchdowns, the first on an 88 yard kickoff return, the second from 82 yards.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Nate Halvorson scored two goals in Century’s 5-0 win over Jamestown. Ryan McCarty, Will Petrik and Nathan Hoaglund also registered goals for the Patriots. Joe Hanson stopped all seven shots he faced in goal for Century.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Rick Trydahl fired a four-hit shutout for Bismarck Junior College in a 3-0 win over Lake Region. Vern Brew had two hits and an RBI in the win. Lake Region won the first game of the doubleheader, 8-0. Tom Krieger tossed a three-hit shutout.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Ted Williams got on base in 84 straight games during the 1949 season.
