Morning Kickoff: Oct. 3

ESPN2 — USL: New Mexico at Louisville

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Miami at Portland

7 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: LAFC at L.A. Galaxy

WNBA PLAYOFFS

12 p.m.

ESPN — Game 3: Connecticut at Chicago

2 p.m.

ABC — Game 3: Las Vegas at Phoenix

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Jake Hardy had four rushing touchdown to help Beach past Hettinger-Scranton 36-22. Two of Hettinger-Scranton’s touchdowns came on special teams. Ben Laufer returned two kicks for touchdowns, the first on an 88 yard kickoff return, the second from 82 yards.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Nate Halvorson scored two goals in Century’s 5-0 win over Jamestown. Ryan McCarty, Will Petrik and Nathan Hoaglund also registered goals for the Patriots. Joe Hanson stopped all seven shots he faced in goal for Century.