Morning Kickoff: Oct. 3

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Oct. 3

High school girls golf: State tournament at Jamestown Country Club.

College golf: U-Mary at Montana State-Billings tournament, 10 a.m.

College volleyball: Miles at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4

High school girls golf: State tournament at Jamestown Country Club.

College golf: U-Mary at Montana State-Billings tournament, 10 a.m.

College volleyball: Minot State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Century at Minot, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Mandan, 7 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Legacy, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

College volleyball: Dawson at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Texas OR Tampa Bay at Boston

8 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Colorado at L.A. Dodgers OR San Francisco at San Diego

NFL

8:15 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Rams at San Francisco

ESPN2 — L.A. Rams at San Francisco (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL

2 p.m.

NHLN — Global Series: Nashville at SC Bern

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo (ATP), Nur-Sultan (ATP), Ostrava (WTA), Monastir (WTA), Early Rounds

10 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo (ATP), Nur-Sultan (ATP), Ostrava (WTA), Monastir (WTA), Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)

TENNIS — Tokyo (ATP), Nur-Sultan (ATP), Ostrava (WTA), Monastir (WTA), Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): The University of Mary women’s volleyball team reverse-swept Bemidji State in women’s volleyball, losing the first two sets before taking charge and winning the final three (18-25, 14-25, 25-16, 25-17, 16-14). Lauren Boldt had 12 kills and Paige Smith had 10 kills to lead the Marauders. Smith and Boldt were active on the block, with Smith batting down nine Bemidji State kill attempts and Boldt adding four of her own. Emily Turkowski had 40 assists and Valerie Lesu had two aces.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The University of Mary men’s cross country team got a resume boost at the South Dakota Tech Invitational, scoring 24 points to beat out Black Hills State by 10 points. The Marauders, previously ranked 18th in the national rankings, slipped past the sixth-ranked Black Hills State squad behind all five Mary scoring runners finishing in the top eight. While Dennis Newell (26:00) of Black Hills State was the medalist, Mary’s Travis Bussey (27:25) finished second behind him. Bussey was followed onto the score sheet by James Mousseau (third, 27:33), Joey Barnett (fourth, 27:38), Troy Myers (seventh, 27:57), and Krzysztof Jakubik (eighth, 28:07). The Mary women’s cross country team finished third (68 points) in their race, behind Black Hills State (20 points) and Montana State-Billings (65 points).

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Bismarck’s offense stalled hard in a 21-0 shutout loss to St. Mary’s where Bismarck’s defense held a tough Saints ground game to just 80 yards. It was the passing game on both sides that got the Saints to the win; St. Mary’s quarterback John Roberts threw touchdown passes of 45 and 30 yards to Mark Giles and Steve McDonald while the Saints’ Craig Hessinger housed a 26-yard interception. St. Mary’s defense came to play, as Bismarck had -8 yards of offense.

TRIVIA ANSWER

October 22, 2017, when Kai Forbath made six field goals in a 24-16 Vikings win over Baltimore.

