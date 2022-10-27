 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning Kickoff: Oct. 28

Friday, Oct. 28

College hockey: U-Mary at Montana State, 8:30 p.m.

College volleyball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Northern State, 5 p.m.

High school football playoffs: Class AA quarterfinals: Century at West Fargo Sheyenne, 6:30 p.m.; Fargo Davies at Legacy, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; West Fargo at Mandan, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Dickinson Trinity triangular.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck meet, 5 p.m., Bismarck Aquatic Center.

People are also reading…

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Saturday, Oct. 29

College hockey: U-Mary at Montana State, 8:30 p.m.; North Dakota vs. Arizona State at Las Vegas, 9:07 p.m.

College football: U-Mary at Concordia-St. Paul, 2 p.m.; Illinois State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.; Abilene Christian at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

College volleyball: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school football: Class B 11-man quarterfinals: Shiloh at Beulah, 2 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Dickinson Invitational.

High school volleyball: Williston at St. Mary’s, 2:30 p.m.

NAHL: Bismarck at Minot, 7:35 p.m.

