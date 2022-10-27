Morning Kickoff: Oct. 28

Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns. Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth. Talon says removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota will significantly reduce land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting. Talon is negotiating to buy an industrial brownsfield site in Mercer County, North Dakota. The company has received a $114 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for the project.