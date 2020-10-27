Morning Kickoff: Oct. 28

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Watford City eked out a fifth-game 15-12 win to claim a Class B volleyball match at Hazen. Charlie Hystad was Watford City's top hitter with 15 kills. Dani Batea added 10. Hazen got 13 kills from Payton Borud. Watford City won the first two games before dropping the next two 25-18 and 26-24.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Kirk Anderson threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns in less than three quarters as the University of Mary coasted to a 55-14 DAC-10 Conference win over Dakota State at the Community Bowl. A.J. Street, Anderson's favorite target, grabbed seven passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Verna Owens ran for 100 yards and a pair of TDs. With the victory, U-Mary stands 7-1. Dakota State dipped to 3-5.