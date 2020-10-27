Morning Kickoff: Oct. 28

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
College hockey: Williston State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Thursday, Oct. 29
High school girls swimming: Bismarck, Century, Legacy at Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Turtle Lake-Mercer at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
College hockey: Iowa State at U-Mary, Starion Sports Complex.
High school football: Class AAA Playoffs – No. 3 East West Fargo at No. 2 West Bismarck, 4 p.m., Bowl; No. 4 East Fargo Shanley at No. 1 West Century, 7 p.m., Bowl; No. 3 West Mandan at No. 2 East Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Williston, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBCSN -- NASCAR Cup Series: Texas Motor Speedway
COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF —East Lake Cup: Match Play Championship, Atlanta
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Missouri
GOLF
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Cyprus Open, First Round, Kouklia, Cyprus
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — KT Wiz at Kia Tigers
4:25 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN2 — NC Dynos at Lotte Giants
WORLD SERIES
7 p.m.
FOX — Game 7: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers (if necessary)
SOCCER
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Atlanta United at Orlando City SC
9 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: LA Galaxy at Portland
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Vienna, Kazakhstan, Early Rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Watford City eked out a fifth-game 15-12 win to claim a Class B volleyball match at Hazen. Charlie Hystad was Watford City's top hitter with 15 kills. Dani Batea added 10. Hazen got 13 kills from Payton Borud. Watford City won the first two games before dropping the next two 25-18 and 26-24.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Kirk Anderson threw for 208 yards and three touchdowns in less than three quarters as the University of Mary coasted to a 55-14 DAC-10 Conference win over Dakota State at the Community Bowl. A.J. Street, Anderson's favorite target, grabbed seven passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Verna Owens ran for 100 yards and a pair of TDs. With the victory, U-Mary stands 7-1. Dakota State dipped to 3-5.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): The Estevan Bruins return to the Civic Center for a second season this weekend. The Bruins take on Western Canada Hockey League opponents Swift Current and Brandon. The Bruins, 4-1 thus far, have eight games scheduled for Bismarck this season.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Orel Hershiser was MVP of the 1988 World Series, won by the Dodgers over the A’s. Hershiser went 2-0 on the mound. In 18 innings, Hershiser allowed two runs on seven hits with 17 strikeouts.
