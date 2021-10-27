Morning Kickoff: Oct. 28

Thursday, Oct. 28
College volleyball: U-Mary at Minot State, 7 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck Multi-Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school volleyball: Legacy at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
College hockey: U-Mary at Providence (Mont.), 8 p.m.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 3 p.m.
High school football: Class 11AA quarterfinals: Bismarck vs. Century, 7 p.m., Bowl; Devils Lake at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Shiloh Christian at Dickinson Trinity triangular.
Saturday, Oct. 30
College football: North Dakota at Missouri State, 2 p.m.; Concordia-St. Paul at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; Indiana State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.
College hockey: North Dakota vs. Penn State at Nashville, Tenn., 7:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Montana State, 8 p.m.
College volleyball: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.
College women’s swimming: Jamestown at U-Mary, 1 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school football: Class B 11-man quarterfinals, Class B nine-man quarterfinals.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Dickinson Invitational, 9 a.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
7:20 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Green Bay at Arizona
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — South Florida at East Carolina
ESPN2 — Troy at Coastal Carolina
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA
7 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Chicago
NFL
7:20 p.m.
FOX — Green Bay at Arizona
NFLN — Green Bay at Arizona
TENNIS
4 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna (ATP); St. Petersburg (ATP); Courmayeur (WTA); Cluj-Napoca (WTA), Early Rounds
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Vienna (ATP); St. Petersburg (ATP); Courmayeur (WTA); Cluj-Napoca (WTA), Early Rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Tanner Purintun tossed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Doolittle and ran in a score from three years in Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock’s 18-8 playoff win over Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn. Brock Nagel added a 10-yard TD run for the Lions.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Angie Robinson clubbed 13 kills and Miranda Kephart added 12 in the University of Mary’s sweep of Valley City State. Jessie Swanson dished out 39 assists for the Marauders. Kari Wilson added 35.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Gackle finished the regular season 4-3 after its 18-12 win over Napoleon. Loren Geinert had two touchdown runs and tossed a 53-yard score to Tom Tracy as Gackle led 18-0 at halftime. Dennis Weigel and Paul Weigel had short TD runs in the second half for Napoleon.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Two. Bill Russell (1960-61 to 1962-63) and Larry Bird (1983-84 to 1985-86).
