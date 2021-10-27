 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Morning Kickoff: Oct. 28

Thursday, Oct. 28

College volleyball: U-Mary at Minot State, 7 p.m.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck Multi-Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school volleyball: Legacy at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 29

College hockey: U-Mary at Providence (Mont.), 8 p.m.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 3 p.m.

High school football: Class 11AA quarterfinals: Bismarck vs. Century, 7 p.m., Bowl; Devils Lake at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Shiloh Christian at Dickinson Trinity triangular.

Saturday, Oct. 30

College football: North Dakota at Missouri State, 2 p.m.; Concordia-St. Paul at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; Indiana State at North Dakota State, 2:30 p.m.

College hockey: North Dakota vs. Penn State at Nashville, Tenn., 7:07 p.m.; U-Mary at Montana State, 8 p.m.

People are also reading…

College volleyball: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s swimming: Jamestown at U-Mary, 1 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.

High school football: Class B 11-man quarterfinals, Class B nine-man quarterfinals.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Dickinson Invitational, 9 a.m.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7:20 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Green Bay at Arizona

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — South Florida at East Carolina

ESPN2 — Troy at Coastal Carolina

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Michigan

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LEPGA Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Butterfield Bermuda Championship

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA

7 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Chicago

NFL

7:20 p.m.

FOX — Green Bay at Arizona

NFLN — Green Bay at Arizona

TENNIS

4 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna (ATP); St. Petersburg (ATP); Courmayeur (WTA); Cluj-Napoca (WTA), Early Rounds

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna (ATP); St. Petersburg (ATP); Courmayeur (WTA); Cluj-Napoca (WTA), Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Tanner Purintun tossed an eight-yard touchdown pass to Dillon Doolittle and ran in a score from three years in Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock’s 18-8 playoff win over Westhope-Newburg-Glenburn. Brock Nagel added a 10-yard TD run for the Lions.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Angie Robinson clubbed 13 kills and Miranda Kephart added 12 in the University of Mary’s sweep of Valley City State. Jessie Swanson dished out 39 assists for the Marauders. Kari Wilson added 35.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Gackle finished the regular season 4-3 after its 18-12 win over Napoleon. Loren Geinert had two touchdown runs and tossed a 53-yard score to Tom Tracy as Gackle led 18-0 at halftime. Dennis Weigel and Paul Weigel had short TD runs in the second half for Napoleon.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Two. Bill Russell (1960-61 to 1962-63) and Larry Bird (1983-84 to 1985-86).

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Neighbor dispute leads to practical and legal questions about road usage

Neighbor dispute leads to practical and legal questions about road usage

Q: I live in South Carolina and share a private road with my neighbor. The neighbor owns the first several hundred feet, and then I own a bit more, and then he owns a tad more on the tail end. My neighbor just informed me that they plan on putting a fence up. That fence would block my entry to my property. Can I legally block them from putting up a fence? Can I put up a fence on my portion of the road to keep them from using my section and getting to the rear portion of their land?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News