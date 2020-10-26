Morning Kickoff: Oct. 27

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
High school volleyball: Legacy at Jamestown, 7 p.m.; Century at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
College hockey: Williston State at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
Thursday, Oct. 29
High school girls swimming: Bismarck, Century, Legacy at Bismarck Aquatic & Wellness Center, 5 p.m.
High school volleyball: Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Minot at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Watford City, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30
College hockey: Iowa State at U-Mary, Starion Sports Complex.
High school football: Class AAA Playoffs – No. 3 East West Fargo at No. 2 West Bismarck, 4 p.m., Bowl; No. 4 East Fargo Shanley at No. 1 West Century, 7 p.m., Bowl; No. 3 West Mandan at No. 2 East Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Williston, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Dickinson, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
College hockey: Iowa State at U-Mary, 7 p.m.
High school football: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals – Devils Lake at St. Mary’s, 1:30 p.m., Smrekar Field; Class A playoffs, quarterfinals -- Minot Ryan at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m., Miller Field.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck at Dickinson, 10 a.m. (diving), 1 p.m. (swimming).
High school volleyball: Century at Legacy, 2:30 p.m.; Mandan at Williston, 2:30 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
AMERICAN FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — Spring League: Conquerors vs. Generals, San Antonio
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
NBCSN -- NASCAR Cup Series: Texas Motor Speedway
COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF —East Lake Cup: Match Play Semifinals, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
4:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — SK Wyverns at Lotte Giants
4:25 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN2 — KT Wiz at Kia Tigers
WORLD SERIES
7 p.m.
FOX — Game 7: Tampa Bay vs. L.A. Dodgers, Arlington, Texas
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: Vienna, Kazakhstank, Early Rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Killdeer won the final two sets to defeat visiting Bowman County 3-2 in high school volleyball. Down 2-1, Killdeer won the fourth set 25-17 and the fifth 15-9. Moriah Karey rapped a match-high 13 kills for Killdeer. Megan Klein added 12 and Stephanie Quintus had 10. Karey served six of Killdeer's 12 aces.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Linton and Gackle-Streeter advanced to the finals of the District 6 girls basketball tournament. Linton, led by Ashley Jahner's 21 points, trimmed Wing-Tuttle-Pettibone-Robinson 67-59. Gackle-Streeter broke away from a halftime tie to down Napoleon 40-33. Jessie Zundel scored 14 points for Gackle-Streeter.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Randy Hedberg ran for three touchdowns and threw for four more as Parshall romped past White Shield 56-0 in high school football action. Hedberg rushed for 91 yards on five carries. With the win, Parshall hiked its record to 6-3.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers ranks No. 1 all-time with 207 postseason strikeouts. Justin Verlander has 205 and John Smoltz 199.
