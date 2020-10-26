Morning Kickoff: Oct. 27

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Linton and Gackle-Streeter advanced to the finals of the District 6 girls basketball tournament. Linton, led by Ashley Jahner's 21 points, trimmed Wing-Tuttle-Pettibone-Robinson 67-59. Gackle-Streeter broke away from a halftime tie to down Napoleon 40-33. Jessie Zundel scored 14 points for Gackle-Streeter.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Randy Hedberg ran for three touchdowns and threw for four more as Parshall romped past White Shield 56-0 in high school football action. Hedberg rushed for 91 yards on five carries. With the win, Parshall hiked its record to 6-3.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Clayton Kershaw of the Dodgers ranks No. 1 all-time with 207 postseason strikeouts. Justin Verlander has 205 and John Smoltz 199.

