Morning Kickoff: Oct. 26

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Oct. 26

College volleyball: Region XIII semifinals: Dawson Community College at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m., Armory.

Thursday, Oct. 27

College hockey: U-Mary at Montana, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Minot State at U-Mary, 5 p.m., Bowl.

High school volleyball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

College hockey: U-Mary at Montana State, 8:30 p.m.

College volleyball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Northern State, 5 p.m.

High school football playoffs: Class AA quarterfinals: Century at West Fargo Sheyenne, 6:30 p.m.; Fargo Davies at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.; West Fargo at Mandan, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Dickinson Trinity triangular.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck meet, 5 p.m., Bismarck Aquatic Center.

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

TV TODAY

COLLEGE GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — East Lake Cup: Final Round, East Lake GC, Atlanta

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa St. at West Virginia

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

ESPNU — Michigan at Ohio St.

8 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Wisconsin

ESPNU — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

GOLF

2 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN2 — Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: First Round, Chon Buri, Thailand

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Milwaukee

7 p.m.

BSN – San Antonio at Minnesota

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — L.A. Lakers at Denver

NHL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders

9 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Anaheim

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Wednesday and Thursday)

TENNIS — ATP: Vienna, Basel, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck’s boys cross country team put six runners in the top 10 to finish the West Region meet with a score of 22 points to win its eighth straight region title. Led by Jake Leingang’s first-place finish and third- and fourth-place finishes by Preston Lerew and Brandon Berg, the Demons finished 55 points ahead of second-place Williston (77). On the girls side, Century surprised with an upset of the Demons, edging the cross-town rivals by a single point (31-32) to break a four-year run at the top by Bismarck. Jordan Jacob took first place for Century and the Patriots finished fifth, sixth, ninth, and 10th behind her.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): The Bismarck Bobcats completed a weekend sweep of Bozeman with a 5-1 victory. Scott Nelson and Drew Sando put Bismarck up with a goal apiece before a four-goal battle in the third period. Karl Sabin, Scott Honkola, and Andy Jurek also tallied goals for the Bobcats. Jeff Lantz made 28 saves in the win for Bismarck.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): A strong ground game led by Russ Henegar led Bismarck Junior College over Brandon University, 20-14. Tallying up 105 rushing yards and two touchdowns, Henegar was once again crucial to the success of the Mystics. Matt Nyquist booted a PAT and followed it with a single to give the visiting Mystics an 8-0 lead. Brandon responded with a pair of long passing touchdowns. The Mystics countered with a third-quarter 10-yard passing TD from Dennis Montplaisir to Colby Winmill. Henegar scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. Bismarck outgained Brandon 273-224.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Illinois State beat NDSU in its homecoming game 27-24 on Oct. 3, 2009.

