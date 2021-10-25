Morning Kickoff: Oct. 26

MORNING KICKOFF
Tuesday, Oct. 26
High school girls swimming: Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Hazen at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
College volleyball: NJCAA Region XIII semifinals: Miles Community College at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m., Armory.
Thursday, Oct. 28
College volleyball: U-Mary at Minot State, 7 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck Multi-Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school volleyball: Legacy at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
College hockey: U-Mary at Providence (Mont.), 8 p.m.
People are also reading…
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 3 p.m.
High school football: Class 11AA quarterfinals: Bismarck vs. Century, 7 p.m., Bowl; Class 11A quarterfinals: Devils Lake at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Shiloh Christian at Dickinson Trinity triangular.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF —East Lake Cup: Match Play Semifinals, East Lake GC, Atlanta
COLLEGE SOCCER
5 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
WORLD SERIES
7 p.m.
FOX — Game 1: Atlanta at Houston
NBA
6:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at New York
9 p.m.
TNT — Denver at Utah
NHL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Vegas at Colorado
9 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Vancouver
SOCCER
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at Valour FC
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — MLS: Seattle at LA FC
10 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: FC Edmonton at Pacific FC
WOMEN’S SOCCER
7 p.m.
FS1 — International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, St. Paul, Minnesota
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)
TENNIS — Vienna (ATP), St. Petersburg (ATP), Courmayeur (WTA), Cluj-Napoca (WTA), Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Brittney Reinhardt’s big match lifted Flasher to a 25-15, 21-25, 25-9, 25-5 Class B volleyball victory over Washburn. Reinhardt powered 14 kills and had a whopping 12 ace serves for the Bulldogs. McKenna Schmidt totaled 16 assists and four aces for Flasher. Washburn got 15 digs, five kills and three aces from Cori Moberg.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): With three inches of snow on the ground following a winter storm in Bemidji, Minn., the University of Mary women’s soccer team defeated the Beavers, 4-1. Stephanie Ess scored in the 13th minute for the lone goal in the opening half. Sarah McNulty, Natalie Kirchoffner and Tara Darrow rattled the onion bag in the second half as the Marauders pulled away. Yolanda Davis stopped three shots in goal for the Marauders, who improved to 9-8 on the season.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Lois White of Minot claimed the championship of the North Dakota Queens Tournament at Midway Lanes. White, who also took top honors in the 1968 tournament, posted a score of 1,644 pins. Clarice Hofer of Turtle Lake was second at 1,580. Cathy Caley (1,537) of Minot was third, Elaine Thomas (1,522) of Minot was fourth and Marlene Hagerott (1,518) of Wilton fifth.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Bison are 171-27 at the Fargodome, including a 32-game winning streak from Sept. 2017 to April 2021.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)