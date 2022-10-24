Morning Kickoff: Oct. 25

MORNING KICKOFF

Tuesday, Oct. 25

College volleyball: University of Mary at Minot State, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Century at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Hazen, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

College volleyball: Region XIII semifinals: Dawson Community College at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m., Armory.

Thursday, Oct. 27

College hockey: U-Mary at Montana, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Minot State at U-Mary, 5 p.m., Bowl.

High school volleyball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

College hockey: U-Mary at Montana State, 8:30 p.m.

College volleyball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Northern State, 5 p.m.

High school football playoffs: Class AA quarterfinals: Century at West Fargo Sheyenne, 6:30 p.m.; Fargo Davies at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.; West Fargo at Mandan, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Dickinson Trinity triangular.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck meet, 5 p.m., Bismarck Aquatic Center.

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — East Lake Cup: Second Round, Atlanta

COLLEGE SOCCER

5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Penn St.

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at New Orleans

9 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Phoenix

NHL

6 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Montreal

7 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado at N.Y. Rangers

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Vegas at San Jose

TENNIS

6 a.m. (Tuesday and Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP: Vienna and Basel, Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Alec Rauhauser scored the only goal as Century defeated Fargo Shanley 1-0 to repeat as state champion in soccer. Brandon Eckroth got an assist on the goal. Century won its third title in the past six years with the victory. They also won in 2007. Rauhauser’s goal came at exactly the 30-minute mark in the first half. Mason Buchholz needed just three saves in the game, which was played in Fargo.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Bismarck State College earned a sweep in a close match with Lake Region State, beating the Royals 30-26, 30-19, and 30-27 in the three sets. Courtney Jacobson had 10 kills to lead the Mystics. Amy Stumpf had nine, and Lacey Sayler and Sarah Lervick had eight kills apiece. Lervick had five blocks and two aces, Tiff Fegley had 33 assists and Vanessa Leingang had 27 digs.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Led by senior quarterback Don Siverson, North Dakota State upset North Dakota 22-17 at Memorial Stadium in Grand Forks. Scoring a five-yard go-ahead touchdown with 27 seconds left, Siverson gave the Bison their first lead of the game as well as a much-needed win that put them at the top of the North Central Conference. North Dakota got two touchdown runs from Mike Deutsch, which set a new NCC single-season scoring record, in the first quarter. Siverson answered with a two-yard touchdown run and then threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Bruce Reimer after a third-quarter field goal by North Dakota.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Dusty Baker (2,093) and Bruce Bochy (2,003). Bochy was hired by the Texas Rangers on Friday.

