Morning Kickoff: Oct. 25

MORNING KICKOFF
Monday, Oct. 25
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
High school girls swimming: Mandan at Minot, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Bismarck at Century, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Mandan at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.; Hazen at Shiloh Christian, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
College volleyball: NJCAA Region XIII semifinals: Miles Community College at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m., Armory.
Thursday, Oct. 28
College volleyball: U-Mary at Minot State, 7 p.m.
High school girls swimming: Bismarck Multi-Duals, 5 p.m., BSC Aquatic Center.
High school volleyball: Legacy at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Jamestown at Century, 7 p.m.; Williston at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Turtle Mountain at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 29
People are also reading…
College hockey: U-Mary at Providence (Mont.), 8 p.m.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Bemidji State, 3 p.m.
High school football: Class 11AA quarterfinals: Bismarck vs. Century, 7 p.m., Bowl; Class 11A quarterfinals: Devils Lake at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Shiloh Christian at Dickinson Trinity triangular.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – New Orleans at Seattle
TV TODAY
COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF —East Lake Cup: Individual Championship, East Lake GC, Atlanta
NBA
7 p.m.
BSN – New Orleans at Minnesota
NFL
7:15 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Seattle
ESPN2 — New Orleans at Seattle (MNF with Peyton and Eli Manning)
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Monday and Tuesday)
TENNIS — Vienna (ATP), St. Petersburg (ATP), Courmayeur (WTA), Cluj-Napoca (WTA), Early rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Jake Leingang won the Class A state cross country title for the second straight year and led the Demons to a commanding team title. The Demons went 1-2-3 with Lane Kashur and Preston Lerew finishing second and third, respectively. Bismarck won its seventh straight team crown with a score of 17 points. Dickinson was a distant second with 125.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Justin Fleck had three touchdown runs, including a 60-yarder in the fourth quarter for Mandan in its 21-7 win over St. Mary’s. Brad Haas had an interception for the Braves, who held the Saints scoreless over the last three quarters. St. Mary’s scored first on a 37-yard run by Seth Quivey in the opening period.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Minot had Mandan’s number in a 36-7 high school football triumph. The Braves ran for 257 yards, but it only resulted in one touchdown, an 11-yarder from Jack Miller. Craig DeGree had two scoring runs for Minot, which totaled 360 yards, including 197 through the air.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Oct. 10, 1964 when Michigan was ranked No. 7 and Michigan State was No. 9. The Wolverines won the game 17-10.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)