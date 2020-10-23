Morning Kickoff: Oct. 24

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Undefeated Richardton-Taylor-Hebron, ranked second in the state in the nine-man football poll, was unceremoniously dumped from the playoff scene via a first-round 36-30 loss to St. John at Richardton. The Raiders had a hard time trying to contain the backfield duo of speedy 170-pound quarterback Mitch Slater and 260-pound bruiser Seth Anderson. Slater rushed for 245 yards and four touchdowns and Anderson bulled his way to 109 yards. Adam Woroniecki led RTH with 193 yards rushing.