Morning Kickoff: Oct. 24

Morning Kickoff: Oct. 24

MORNING KICKOFF

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Saturday, Oct. 24

College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 6 p.m.

High school cross country: Class A State Meet, Jamestown, 3/3:45 p.m.; Class B State Meet, Cooperstown, 3/3:45 p.m.

High school football: Class A playoffs, first round, Kenmare at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m., Miller Field; Jamestown at Mandan, 6 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday, Oct. 25

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1:45 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Ray-Powers Lake at Kidder County

2 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Kenmare at Shiloh Christian

KDKT (1410 AM) – Killdeer vs. Minot Ryan (at Nedrose)

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Aberdeen at Bismarck

 

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: From Texas Motor Speedway

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Oklahoma at TCU

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan State

ESPN — North Carolina State at North Carolina

FOX — Nebraska at Ohio State

FS1 — Kansas at Kansas State

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulane at Central Florida

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

CBS — Alabama at Tennessee

ESPN — Baylor at Texas

FOX — Iowa State at Oklahoma State

FS1 — Penn State at Indiana

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Texas Tech

6 p.m.

ESPN — South Carolina at LSU

FS1 — Utah State at Boise State

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Michigan at Minnesota

BTN — Maryland at Northwestern

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at SMU

9:15 p.m.

ESPN — Texas State at BYU

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Air Force at San Jose State

FIGURE SKATING

2/8 p.m.

NBC/NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship, Third Round, Eatonton, Ga.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Zozo Championship, Third Round, Thousand Oaks, Calif.

WORLD SERIES

7 p.m.

FOX — Game 4: L.A. Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Arlington, Texas

SOCCER

8 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Italian Serie A: Sampdoria at Atalanta

9 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Crystal Palace at Fulham

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester United

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Undefeated Richardton-Taylor-Hebron, ranked second in the state in the nine-man football poll, was unceremoniously dumped from the playoff scene via a first-round 36-30 loss to St. John at Richardton. The Raiders had a hard time trying to contain the backfield duo of speedy 170-pound quarterback Mitch Slater and 260-pound bruiser Seth Anderson. Slater rushed for 245 yards and four touchdowns and Anderson bulled his way to 109 yards. Adam Woroniecki led RTH with 193 yards rushing.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Bismarck State College closed out its regular season with a 3-1 college volleyball victory over the Jamestown College junior varsity at the BSC Armory. Holly Sheldon, Rachel Volbrecht and Kelli Henke led the Mystic attack with 13, 10 and nine kills, respectively.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): Mandan struggled in the second half, but emerged with a 22-14 road victory over Dickinson in Western Dakota Association football action. The Braves built a 22-0 halftime advantage on a touchdown run and two TD passes by quarterback Jim Gronowski. Gronowski scored on a one-yard run in the first quarter and later threw a nine-yard TD pass to Ron Crouse. Jeff Zwarych grabbed a 10-yard scoring pass from Gronowski in the second period. 

TRIVIA ANSWER

Shiloh Christian’s Elliott Stone won back-to-back Class B state cross country titles in 2013 and 2014.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

