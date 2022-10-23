Morning Kickoff: Oct. 24

MORNING KICKOFF

Monday, Oct. 24

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

College volleyball: U-Mary at Minot State, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Century at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Hazen, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 26

College volleyball: Region XIII semifinals: Dawson Community College at Bismarck State College, 7 p.m., Armory.

Thursday, Oct. 27

College hockey: U-Mary at Montana, 7:30 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Minot State at U-Mary, 5 p.m., Bowl.

High school volleyball: St. Mary’s at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; Legacy at Watford City, 7 p.m.; Mandan at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 28

College hockey: U-Mary at Montana State, 8:30 p.m.

College volleyball: Minnesota-Crookston at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

College women’s swimming: U-Mary at Northern State, 5 p.m.

High school football playoffs: Class AA quarterfinals; Class A quarterfinals.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Minot, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Dickinson at Legacy, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Dickinson Trinity triangular.

High school girls swimming: Bismarck meet, 5 p.m., Bismarck Aquatic Center.

NAHL: Minot at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

RADIO TODAY

NFL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Chicago at New England

TV TODAY

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

3 p.m.

TBS — Game 5: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NBA

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Orlando at New York

7 p.m.

BSN — San Antonio at Minnesota

9 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Portland

NFL

7:15 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at New England

ESPN2 — Chicago at New England (MNF with Peyton and Eli)

NHL

7 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Edmonton

MEN’S SOCCER

2 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at West Ham

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Vienna (ATP) & Basel (ATP), Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Mandan comfortably beat Fargo Davies in a swimming meet, earning first-place finishes in most events in a 117-69 win. Krista Sauber took first place in the 200 IM and swam legs in Mandan’s winning 200 medley relay and 200 free relay. Rachel Ford had a four-win day for the Braves, winning in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke and participating in the winning 200 medley relay and 200 free relay. Nicolette Haug and Shaylee Schaf were one-two in diving, with Haug scoring 184.65 points and Schaf finishing right behind at 182.45.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): After being eliminated in the quarterfinals by eventual champion Grand Forks Red River, Century rebounded and took fifth place in the boys state team tennis tournament. The Patriots beat Dickinson 3-2 in the fifth-place game, with Nitin Mehdiratta winning at No. 1 singles (10-5), Jonathan Fritz and John Roller winning at No. 1 doubles (10-9(7-5)), and Richard Hoberg and Kyle Wanner beating Jon Tangen and Jason Franzen 10-8 at No. 2 doubles to edge out the victory for the Patriots.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): St. Mary’s easily won the statistical battle, but needed a little second-half work to overcome a feisty Williston team in a 14-6 battle. The Saints racked up just shy of 250 yards rushing and added 35 yards through the air while holding Williston to just 117 yards, but not until Clem Clooten scored on a one-yard run in the third quarter did the Saints have their first lead of the game. Clooten scored on a second one-yard run in the fourth quarter to give St. Mary’s their final scoring edge. Dave Kalil scored Williston’s touchdown, and the Coyotes’ two-point conversion try failed.

