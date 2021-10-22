Morning Kickoff: Oct. 23

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Oct. 23
College cross country: NSIC Championships, 11 a.m./12:15 p.m., Wayne, Neb.
College football: U-Mary at Moorhead, Noon; Western Illinois at UND, 2 p.m.; Missouri St. at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.
College hockey: North Dakota at Quinnipiac, 6 p.m.
College volleyball: MCrookston at U-Mary, 2 p.m., MAC.
High school cross country: Class A state meet, Jamestown – girls (2 p.m.), boys (2).
High school football: Class B 11-man playoffs, first round: Shiloh at Des Lacs-Burlington, 1:30 p.m.
NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Sunday. Oct. 24
College volleyball: Region XIII Tournament, quarterfinals: Dawson at BSC, 2 p.m.
College women’s soccer: Mankato at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Bowl.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11:30 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at Moorhead
1 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – Western Illinois at UND
1:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Missouri State at NDSU
COLLEGE HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – UND at Quinnipiac
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – St. Cloud at Minnesota
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas 300, Round of 8
BOXING
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Junior lightweights: Herring vs. Stevenson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Illinois at Penn St.
ESPN — Oklahoma at Kansas
ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Navy
FOX — Northwestern at Michigan
FS1 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech
2 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Missouri State at NDSU
CBS — LSU at Mississippi
ESPN — Clemson at Pittsburgh
ESPN2 — Maryland at Minnesota
FOX — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.
FS1 — BYU at Washington St.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Ohio St. at Indiana
ESPN2 — NC State at Miami
NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
8 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Nebraska
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — Champions Tour: Dominion Classic, Second Round, Richmond, Va.
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Zozo Championship, Final Round, Chiba, Japan
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
4 p.m.
TBS — Game 6: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta
7 p.m.
FOX — Game 7: Boston at Houston, (if necessary)
NBA
7 p.m.
BSN-Plus — New Orleans at Minnesota
SOCCER
9 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds
USA — Premier League: Watford at Everton
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kalyn Schneider pounded 24 kills for Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock in its 3-0 win over Ellendale. Robin Weber added 16 terminations for the Lions, who also got 18 digs from Samantha Gross.
20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mandan upped its record to 15-2 with a 57-54 win over Century. Heidi Zander led the Braves with 17 points. Megan Hanson added 13. Century was led by 19 points from Mel Froelich.
50 YEARS AGO (1971): Greg Bourn caught one touchdown from John Henderson from seven yards out and ran in a five-yarder in Scranton’s 24-0 win over Regent. Daryl Olson added a four-yard TD run in the win.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Dragons hold a 6-5 edge on the Marauders.
