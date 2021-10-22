Morning Kickoff: Oct. 23

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Oct. 23

College cross country: NSIC Championships, 11 a.m./12:15 p.m., Wayne, Neb.

College football: U-Mary at Moorhead, Noon; Western Illinois at UND, 2 p.m.; Missouri St. at NDSU, 2:30 p.m.

College hockey: North Dakota at Quinnipiac, 6 p.m.

College volleyball: MCrookston at U-Mary, 2 p.m., MAC.

High school cross country: Class A state meet, Jamestown – girls (2 p.m.), boys (2).

High school football: Class B 11-man playoffs, first round: Shiloh at Des Lacs-Burlington, 1:30 p.m.

NAHL: St. Cloud at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Sunday. Oct. 24

College volleyball: Region XIII Tournament, quarterfinals: Dawson at BSC, 2 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Mankato at U-Mary, 1 p.m., Bowl.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11:30 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – U-Mary at Moorhead

1 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – Western Illinois at UND

1:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Missouri State at NDSU

COLLEGE HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – UND at Quinnipiac

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – St. Cloud at Minnesota

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kansas 300, Round of 8

BOXING

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Junior lightweights: Herring vs. Stevenson

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Illinois at Penn St.

ESPN — Oklahoma at Kansas

ESPN2 — Cincinnati at Navy

FOX — Northwestern at Michigan

FS1 — Kansas St. at Texas Tech

2 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Purdue

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Missouri State at NDSU

CBS — LSU at Mississippi

ESPN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Maryland at Minnesota

FOX — Oklahoma St. at Iowa St.

FS1 — BYU at Washington St.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Alabama

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Ohio St. at Indiana

ESPN2 — NC State at Miami

NBC — Southern Cal at Notre Dame

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin

8 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Nebraska

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — Champions Tour: Dominion Classic, Second Round, Richmond, Va.

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Zozo Championship, Final Round, Chiba, Japan

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

4 p.m.

TBS — Game 6: L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta

7 p.m.

FOX — Game 7: Boston at Houston, (if necessary)

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN-Plus — New Orleans at Minnesota

SOCCER

9 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds

USA — Premier League: Watford at Everton

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Kalyn Schneider pounded 24 kills for Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock in its 3-0 win over Ellendale. Robin Weber added 16 terminations for the Lions, who also got 18 digs from Samantha Gross.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Mandan upped its record to 15-2 with a 57-54 win over Century. Heidi Zander led the Braves with 17 points. Megan Hanson added 13. Century was led by 19 points from Mel Froelich.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Greg Bourn caught one touchdown from John Henderson from seven yards out and ran in a five-yarder in Scranton’s 24-0 win over Regent. Daryl Olson added a four-yard TD run in the win.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Dragons hold a 6-5 edge on the Marauders.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismasrcktribune.com)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.