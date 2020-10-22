Morning Kickoff: Oct. 23

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Friday, Oct. 23
College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 1:15 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 6 p.m.
High school cross country: State Meet, Jamestown, 3/3:45 p.m.
High school football: Class A playoffs, first round, Kenmare at Shiloh Christian, 2 p.m., Miller Field; Jamestown at Mandan, 6 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
NAHL: Aberdeen at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
RADIO TODAY
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Aberdeen
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Tulsa at South Florida
7 p.m.
BTN — Illinois at Wisconsin
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma State
FIGURE SKATING
7 p.m.
NBCSN — ISU: Grand Prix Skate America, Las Vegas
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship, Second Round, Eatonton, Ga.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Zozo Championship, Second Round, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Hamilton (Ariz.) at Saguaro (Ariz.)
KOREAN BASEBALL (KBO)
2:55 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — LG at NC
WORLD SERIES
7 p.m.
FOX — Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Arlington, Texas
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): Augustana turned its college volleyball contest with the University of Mary at Sioux Falls, S.D., into a mismatch. The Vikings dealt the Marauders a 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 setback with a deadly array of hitters and servers. Jordan Spatenka (10), Taylor Hrdlichka (9) and Brooke Lewko (8) led the Vikings in kills. Augustana servers swatted seven aces. Amanda Hennessy had nine kills for U-Mary, which is 1-12 in the Northern Sun Conference. Augustana moved to 7-6.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Janelle Olson of Bismarck placed 15th overall in the Chicago Marathon, covering the course in 2 hours, 42 minutes, 33 seconds. Other Bismarck finishers were Lyle Witham (2:52:49), Matthew Hager (3:03:46), Lynn Beiswanger (3:06:44), David Nash (3:13:42), David Clemmons (3:38:03), Mark Zimmerman (3:57:39), Erik Sakariassen (4:36:45), Connie Sprynczynatyk (5:14:04), Patrick Ward (5:27:14) and David Sprynczynatyk (5:47:36).
50 YEARS AGO (1970): Dickinson State shoots for its third consecutive NAIA District 12 cross country title this weekend at the Queen City Golf Course. The Savages have the winning 1-2 duo of Jim Foss and Jerry Schwartz back from their 1969 team. In addition they boast Leon Kleingartner, who finished ninth. However, Dickinson State coach Roger Huffman rates Southern State, South Dakota Tech and Northern State as real threats. Northern State's Loren Kambestad is considered the pre-meet favorite.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Fargo South won the Class A state cross country championship in 2003. Bismarck High (11) and Century (3) have combined to win 14 of the last 16 state titles.
