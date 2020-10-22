Morning Kickoff: Oct. 23

2:55 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — LG at NC

WORLD SERIES

7 p.m.

FOX — Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, Arlington, Texas

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): Augustana turned its college volleyball contest with the University of Mary at Sioux Falls, S.D., into a mismatch. The Vikings dealt the Marauders a 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 setback with a deadly array of hitters and servers. Jordan Spatenka (10), Taylor Hrdlichka (9) and Brooke Lewko (8) led the Vikings in kills. Augustana servers swatted seven aces. Amanda Hennessy had nine kills for U-Mary, which is 1-12 in the Northern Sun Conference. Augustana moved to 7-6.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Janelle Olson of Bismarck placed 15th overall in the Chicago Marathon, covering the course in 2 hours, 42 minutes, 33 seconds. Other Bismarck finishers were Lyle Witham (2:52:49), Matthew Hager (3:03:46), Lynn Beiswanger (3:06:44), David Nash (3:13:42), David Clemmons (3:38:03), Mark Zimmerman (3:57:39), Erik Sakariassen (4:36:45), Connie Sprynczynatyk (5:14:04), Patrick Ward (5:27:14) and David Sprynczynatyk (5:47:36).