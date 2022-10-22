Morning Kickoff: Oct. 23

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck State College swept Dakota County 3-0 in its home invitational. Madi Deibert had an excellent game, pounding out 16 kills to lead the Mystics, while also notching 20 digs and two service aces. Kelsey Glatt had eight kills and two blocks, Leslie Beaudoin had six kills and four blocks, and Payton Borud had 31 assists.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The shotgun formation worked wonders for a previously struggling Bismarck High offense, as the Demons breezed past Dickinson Central 25-8. Putting up 343 yards, which nearly doubled the highest output in any previous game. Brad Binegar completed 17 of his 31 passing attempts for 220 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion, while the Demons added another 115 yards on the ground. Bismarck held Dickinson Central to just 60 yards, only one of which came on the ground and 53 of which gave Dickinson their only score through the air.