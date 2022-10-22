 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Morning Kickoff: Oct. 23

  • 0

MORNING KICKOFF

Sunday, Oct. 23

College hockey: Utah State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College volleyball: Region XIII quarterfinals: Miles Community College at Bismarck State College, 2 p.m., Armory.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 24

No local events scheduled.

Tuesday, Oct. 25

College volleyball: U-Mary at Minot State, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Century at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Hazen, 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

RADIO TODAY

NFL

10 a.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Green Bay at Washington

3 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – N.Y. Jets at Denver

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Miami

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Playoffs -- Round of 8, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE SOCCER

3 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: CJ CUP, Gillisonville, S.C.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — Game 5: San Diego at Philadelphia

6 p.m.

TBS — Game 4: Houston at N.Y. Yankees

NBA

7 p.m.

BSN – Minnesota at Oklahoma City

NFL

12 p.m.

CBS — Detroit at Dallas

FOX — Green Bay at Washington

3:25 p.m.

FOX — Kansas City at San Francisco

7:15 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami

NHL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit

SOCCER

10:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur

12 p.m.

ESPN — MLS semifinals: N.Y. City at Montréal, Semifinal

7 p.m.

ESPN — MLS semifinals: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal

 

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck State College swept Dakota County 3-0 in its home invitational. Madi Deibert had an excellent game, pounding out 16 kills to lead the Mystics, while also notching 20 digs and two service aces. Kelsey Glatt had eight kills and two blocks, Leslie Beaudoin had six kills and four blocks, and Payton Borud had 31 assists.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Jeff Stoll had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 Bismarck Bobcats win over Bozeman. Chris Mattson, Joe Tiberio, Stoll Joe Adams, Drew Sando and Karl Sabin also scored in the win.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The shotgun formation worked wonders for a previously struggling Bismarck High offense, as the Demons breezed past Dickinson Central 25-8. Putting up 343 yards, which nearly doubled the highest output in any previous game. Brad Binegar completed 17 of his 31 passing attempts for 220 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion, while the Demons added another 115 yards on the ground. Bismarck held Dickinson Central to just 60 yards, only one of which came on the ground and 53 of which gave Dickinson their only score through the air.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Miami won 58 straight home games from Oct. 12, 1985 to Sept. 24, 1994.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Josh Dungan, Tribune sportswriter, 355-8389 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: josh.dungan@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News