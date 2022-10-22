Morning Kickoff: Oct. 23

MORNING KICKOFF
Sunday, Oct. 23
College hockey: Utah State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College volleyball: Region XIII quarterfinals: Miles Community College at Bismarck State College, 2 p.m., Armory.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 24
No local events scheduled.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
College volleyball: U-Mary at Minot State, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: Century at Bismarck, 7 p.m.; St. Mary’s at Mandan, 7 p.m.; Shiloh Christian at Hazen, 7 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
10 a.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – Green Bay at Washington
3 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – N.Y. Jets at Denver
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – Pittsburgh at Miami
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: Playoffs -- Round of 8, Homestead, Fla.
COLLEGE SOCCER
3 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan
GOLF
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: CJ CUP, Gillisonville, S.C.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Game 5: San Diego at Philadelphia
6 p.m.
TBS — Game 4: Houston at N.Y. Yankees
NBA
7 p.m.
BSN – Minnesota at Oklahoma City
NFL
12 p.m.
CBS — Detroit at Dallas
FOX — Green Bay at Washington
3:25 p.m.
FOX — Kansas City at San Francisco
7:15 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami
NHL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit
SOCCER
10:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur
12 p.m.
ESPN — MLS semifinals: N.Y. City at Montréal, Semifinal
7 p.m.
ESPN — MLS semifinals: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck State College swept Dakota County 3-0 in its home invitational. Madi Deibert had an excellent game, pounding out 16 kills to lead the Mystics, while also notching 20 digs and two service aces. Kelsey Glatt had eight kills and two blocks, Leslie Beaudoin had six kills and four blocks, and Payton Borud had 31 assists.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Jeff Stoll had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 Bismarck Bobcats win over Bozeman. Chris Mattson, Joe Tiberio, Stoll Joe Adams, Drew Sando and Karl Sabin also scored in the win.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): The shotgun formation worked wonders for a previously struggling Bismarck High offense, as the Demons breezed past Dickinson Central 25-8. Putting up 343 yards, which nearly doubled the highest output in any previous game. Brad Binegar completed 17 of his 31 passing attempts for 220 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion, while the Demons added another 115 yards on the ground. Bismarck held Dickinson Central to just 60 yards, only one of which came on the ground and 53 of which gave Dickinson their only score through the air.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Miami won 58 straight home games from Oct. 12, 1985 to Sept. 24, 1994.
