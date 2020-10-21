Morning Kickoff: Oct. 22

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Thursday, Oct. 22
College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 23
College hockey: U-Mary at Liberty (Va.), 1:15 p.m.
NAHL: Bismarck at Aberdeen, 7:15 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
NFL
7 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – New York Giants at Philadelphia
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN — Arkansas State at Appalachian State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Auburn
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Italian Open, First Round, Pozzolengo, Italy
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: Drive On Championship, First Round, Eatonton, Ga.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: Zozo Championship, First Round, Thousand Oaks, Calif.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NFL
7:20 p.m.
FOX — New York Giants at Philadelphia
SOCCER
5 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF: Alajuelense vs. Cibao, Preliminary Round, Costa Rica
7 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF: Limeno vs. Forge, Preliminary Round, El Salvador
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Portland at Seattle
FS2 — CONCACAF: Motagua vs. Comunicaciones, Preliminary Round, Honduras
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — WTA/ATP: Ostrava, Antwerp, Cologne, Early Rounds
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The latest attempt to adopt a three-class system for North Dakota high school basketball and volleyball took a novel approach, but met with the same fate as all others. This proposal, which would have kept two state tournaments in each sport despite the addition of two classes, fell far short. The plan was turned down 110-47 by the state high school activities general assembly voting in Bismarck. Three-class proposals have fallen short four times in the last seven years.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): The University of Mary manufactured two long touchdown drives in the second half to garner a 24-9 DAC-10 football victory over Jamestown College in Jamestown. With the win, the Marauders remain locked in a three-way tie for the lead in the conference. Leading 10-9 at halftime, U-Mary made it 17-9 on Kirk Anderson's five-yard scoring pass to A.J. Street to close out an 11-play drive. Verna Owens capped another long march with a five-yard TD run with 8:11 remaining in the game.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): New Salem had little trouble playing on the road, cruising to a 36-0 high school football victory at Beulah. Doug Rapsavage caught a 33-yard touchdown from Rick Sturn and ran 79 yards for a TD to lead the Holstein attack. Doug Kautzman, Sturn and Russ Kunz added scoring runs for New Salem. Holstein defender Gerald Sturn scored a safety.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Nick Markakis of the Braves has played in 2,181 games without a World Series appearance. Atlanta lost to the Dodgers in the NLCS in seven games last week. Edwin Encarnacion has played in 1,995 games without making it to the Series.
CONTACT US
Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)
Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)
Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!