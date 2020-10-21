Morning Kickoff: Oct. 22

FS2 — CONCACAF: Motagua vs. Comunicaciones, Preliminary Round, Honduras

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — WTA/ATP: Ostrava, Antwerp, Cologne, Early Rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The latest attempt to adopt a three-class system for North Dakota high school basketball and volleyball took a novel approach, but met with the same fate as all others. This proposal, which would have kept two state tournaments in each sport despite the addition of two classes, fell far short. The plan was turned down 110-47 by the state high school activities general assembly voting in Bismarck. Three-class proposals have fallen short four times in the last seven years.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): The University of Mary manufactured two long touchdown drives in the second half to garner a 24-9 DAC-10 football victory over Jamestown College in Jamestown. With the win, the Marauders remain locked in a three-way tie for the lead in the conference. Leading 10-9 at halftime, U-Mary made it 17-9 on Kirk Anderson's five-yard scoring pass to A.J. Street to close out an 11-play drive. Verna Owens capped another long march with a five-yard TD run with 8:11 remaining in the game.