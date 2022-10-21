Morning Kickoff: Oct. 22

MORNING KICKOFF

Saturday, Oct. 22

College hockey: North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m.; Lindenwood at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College football: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; South Dakota State at North Dakota, 3 p.m.

College volleyball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 2 p.m.

High school cross country: Class A state meet at Jamestown: boys (2 p.m.); girls (2:45 p.m.).

High school football: Class B 11-man first-round playoffs: Shiloh Christian at Des Lacs-Burlington, 1:30 p.m.; Class B 9-man second-round playoffs.

NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Rodeo: Bucking Battle in Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

Sunday, Oct. 23

College hockey: Utah State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College volleyball: Region XIII quarterfinals: Miles Community College at Bismarck State College, 2 p.m., Armory.

College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m.

RADIO TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1:30 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary

2 p.m.

KBMR (1130 AM) – South Dakota State at UND

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – UND at Minnesota

NAHL

7 p.m.

KLXX (1270 AM) – Austin at Bismarck

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Playoffs -- Round of 8, Homestead, Fla.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Playoffs -- Round of 8, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Syracuse at Clemson

BTN — Indiana at Rutgers

ESPN — Cincinnati at SMU

ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor

FOX — Iowa at Ohio State

2 p.m.

FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Texas at Oklahoma St.

BTN — Northwestern at Maryland

CBS — Mississippi at LSU

ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin

ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane

FOX — UCLA at Oregon

3 p.m.

MidCo – South Dakota State at UND

6 p.m.

ESPN — Mississippi St. at Alabama

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at Penn St.

7 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at California

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.

BSN – UND at Minnesota

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Illinois

8 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Minnesota

FIGURE SKATING

2/7 p.m.

NBC/USA — ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: CJ CUP, Gillisonville, S.C.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

4 p.m.

TBS — Game 3: Houston at N.Y. Yankees

7 p.m.

FOX — Game 4: San Diego at Philadelphia

NHL

12 p.m.

BSN — Minnesota at Boston

SOCCER

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck defeated St. Mary’s 1-0 in consolation play of the state soccer tournament. Cole Olson was the lone goal-scorer in the game, tallying in the 74th minute on an assist by Cody Evanson. Tom Gilchrist made 16 saves to keep the Saints close.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): University of Mary defender Sarah McNulty was named as the Region 3 women’s soccer player of the week. McNulty was key to a pair of Marauder victories, as she notched a goal and tallied four assists.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): Dennis M. Christopherson was presented the Bureau of Sport Fisheries and Wildlife special achievement award in recognition of “performance exceeding normal job requirements.” A graduate of Iowa State, Christopherson had been employed by the Bureau of Sport Fisheries and Wildlife for seven years and moved from a starting position as assistant district fishery supervisor in 1968 to acting and then full-time district fishery supervisor in 1972.

