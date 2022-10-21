Morning Kickoff: Oct. 22

MORNING KICKOFF
Saturday, Oct. 22
College hockey: North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m.; Lindenwood at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College football: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; South Dakota State at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
High school cross country: Class A state meet at Jamestown: boys (2 p.m.); girls (2:45 p.m.).
High school football: Class B 11-man first-round playoffs: Shiloh Christian at Des Lacs-Burlington, 1:30 p.m.; Class B 9-man second-round playoffs.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Rodeo: Bucking Battle in Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.
Sunday, Oct. 23
College hockey: Utah State at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College volleyball: Region XIII quarterfinals: Miles Community College at Bismarck State College, 2 p.m., Armory.
College women’s soccer: U-Mary at Minnesota-Crookston, 1 p.m.
RADIO TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1:30 p.m.
KFYR (550 AM) – MSU-Moorhead at U-Mary
2 p.m.
KBMR (1130 AM) – South Dakota State at UND
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6:30 p.m.
KXMR (710 AM) – UND at Minnesota
NAHL
7 p.m.
KLXX (1270 AM) – Austin at Bismarck
TV TODAY
AUTO RACING
12 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Truck Series: Playoffs -- Round of 8, Homestead, Fla.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Playoffs -- Round of 8, Homestead, Fla.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Syracuse at Clemson
BTN — Indiana at Rutgers
ESPN — Cincinnati at SMU
ESPN2 — Kansas at Baylor
FOX — Iowa at Ohio State
2 p.m.
FS1 — West Virginia at Texas Tech
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Texas at Oklahoma St.
BTN — Northwestern at Maryland
CBS — Mississippi at LSU
ESPN — Purdue at Wisconsin
ESPN2 — Memphis at Tulane
FOX — UCLA at Oregon
3 p.m.
MidCo – South Dakota State at UND
6 p.m.
ESPN — Mississippi St. at Alabama
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at Penn St.
7 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas St. at TCU
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at California
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
BSN – UND at Minnesota
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
8 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Minnesota
FIGURE SKATING
2/7 p.m.
NBC/USA — ISU: Grand Prix of Figure Skating
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: CJ CUP, Gillisonville, S.C.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
4 p.m.
TBS — Game 3: Houston at N.Y. Yankees
7 p.m.
FOX — Game 4: San Diego at Philadelphia
NHL
12 p.m.
BSN — Minnesota at Boston
SOCCER
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Bismarck defeated St. Mary’s 1-0 in consolation play of the state soccer tournament. Cole Olson was the lone goal-scorer in the game, tallying in the 74th minute on an assist by Cody Evanson. Tom Gilchrist made 16 saves to keep the Saints close.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): University of Mary defender Sarah McNulty was named as the Region 3 women’s soccer player of the week. McNulty was key to a pair of Marauder victories, as she notched a goal and tallied four assists.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): Dennis M. Christopherson was presented the Bureau of Sport Fisheries and Wildlife special achievement award in recognition of “performance exceeding normal job requirements.” A graduate of Iowa State, Christopherson had been employed by the Bureau of Sport Fisheries and Wildlife for seven years and moved from a starting position as assistant district fishery supervisor in 1968 to acting and then full-time district fishery supervisor in 1972.
TRIVIA ANSWER
28-17-3.
