 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning Kickoff: Oct. 21

Morning Kickoff: Oct. 21

MORNING KICKOFF

NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.

Saturday, Nov. 21

College hockey: U-Mary at Williston State College, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: State tournament, Fargodome, Class A and B: seventh place (10 a.m.); fifth place (1 p.m.); third place (4 p.m.); championship (7 p.m.).

Sunday, Nov. 22

No local events scheduled.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

 

TV TODAY

BOXING

6 p.m.

FS1 — Lightweights: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada, Los Angeles

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

ABC — Clemson at Florida State

ESPN — Florida at Vanderbilt

ESPN2 — Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

FOX — Indiana at Ohio State

FS1 — Illinois at Nebraska

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Wisconsin at Northwestern

BTN — Iowa at Penn State

CBS — San Diego State at Nevada

ESPN — Cincinnati at Central Florida

ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon

FS1 — California at Oregon State

3 p.m.

FOX — Kansas State at Iowa State

6 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

BTN — Michigan at Rutgers

7 p.m.

FOX — Arizona at Washington

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — USC at Utah

FS1 — Washington State at Stanford

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: RSM Classic, Third Round, St. Simons, Ga.

4 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: Joburg Open, Final Round, Randburg, South Africa

SOCCER

9 a.m.

NBCSN — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham

TENNIS

6 a.m./8 a.m.

TENNIS/ESPNEWS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles, Semifinal 1

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Bismarck Demons reign as the state Class A volleyball champions for the first time since 1985. BHS claimed the championship by sweeping Grand Forks Red River 25-23, 25-22, 25-14 in the title match at the Minot State Dome. Anna Hruby, a 5-foot-10 senior, sparked BHS in the title match with 13 kills, 18 digs and three blocks. The Demons finished the season 35-4 and won their final 13 matches.

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Four Bismarck State College players scored in double figures as the Mystics claimed a road victory in women's college basketball at St. Cloud. Shawna Emil paced BSC with 18 points, followed by Shannon Gunville with 16. Bobbi Schatz and Kelli Henke followed with 13 and 10 points, respectively. BSC upped its record to 3-2 with the win.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): With the transfer of 6-foot-5 center Fred Lukens to Fort Yates, Wilton will field a small basketball team during the coming season. However, first-year coach Tim Ketterling has eight lettermen around with which to build. Six of the returning veterans are seniors. They are Don Ulrich, Kevin Falkenstein, Bill Killian, Dan Hocking, Bill Brostrom and Paul Bartholomew. The Miners finished 14-7 last season.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Vikings and Cowboys have played 31 times. Dallas holds a slim 16-15 advantage.

CONTACT US

Dave Selvig, Tribune sports editor, 250-8246 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com)

Steve Thomas, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8244 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: steve.thomas@bismarcktribune.com)

Scott Throlson, Tribune sportswriter, 250-8245 or 888-684-2293 after 3 p.m. (e-mail: scott.throlson@bismarcktribune.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News