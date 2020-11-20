Morning Kickoff: Oct. 21

20 YEARS AGO (2000): Four Bismarck State College players scored in double figures as the Mystics claimed a road victory in women's college basketball at St. Cloud. Shawna Emil paced BSC with 18 points, followed by Shannon Gunville with 16. Bobbi Schatz and Kelli Henke followed with 13 and 10 points, respectively. BSC upped its record to 3-2 with the win.

50 YEARS AGO (1970): With the transfer of 6-foot-5 center Fred Lukens to Fort Yates, Wilton will field a small basketball team during the coming season. However, first-year coach Tim Ketterling has eight lettermen around with which to build. Six of the returning veterans are seniors. They are Don Ulrich, Kevin Falkenstein, Bill Killian, Dan Hocking, Bill Brostrom and Paul Bartholomew. The Miners finished 14-7 last season.