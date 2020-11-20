Morning Kickoff: Oct. 21

MORNING KICKOFF
NOTE: Bismarck Public Schools requires all attendees to have a game voucher in order to purchase a ticket at all ticketed events.
Saturday, Nov. 21
College hockey: U-Mary at Williston State College, 7 p.m.
High school volleyball: State tournament, Fargodome, Class A and B: seventh place (10 a.m.); fifth place (1 p.m.); third place (4 p.m.); championship (7 p.m.).
Sunday, Nov. 22
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
BOXING
6 p.m.
FS1 — Lightweights: Javier Fortuna vs. Antonio Lozada, Los Angeles
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Clemson at Florida State
ESPN — Florida at Vanderbilt
ESPN2 — Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
FOX — Indiana at Ohio State
FS1 — Illinois at Nebraska
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Wisconsin at Northwestern
BTN — Iowa at Penn State
CBS — San Diego State at Nevada
ESPN — Cincinnati at Central Florida
ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon
FS1 — California at Oregon State
3 p.m.
FOX — Kansas State at Iowa State
6 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Auburn
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
BTN — Michigan at Rutgers
7 p.m.
FOX — Arizona at Washington
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — USC at Utah
FS1 — Washington State at Stanford
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: RSM Classic, Third Round, St. Simons, Ga.
4 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — EPGA Tour: Joburg Open, Final Round, Randburg, South Africa
SOCCER
9 a.m.
NBCSN — English Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Aston Villa
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Tottenham
TENNIS
6 a.m./8 a.m.
TENNIS/ESPNEWS — ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles, Semifinal 1
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2010): The Bismarck Demons reign as the state Class A volleyball champions for the first time since 1985. BHS claimed the championship by sweeping Grand Forks Red River 25-23, 25-22, 25-14 in the title match at the Minot State Dome. Anna Hruby, a 5-foot-10 senior, sparked BHS in the title match with 13 kills, 18 digs and three blocks. The Demons finished the season 35-4 and won their final 13 matches.
20 YEARS AGO (2000): Four Bismarck State College players scored in double figures as the Mystics claimed a road victory in women's college basketball at St. Cloud. Shawna Emil paced BSC with 18 points, followed by Shannon Gunville with 16. Bobbi Schatz and Kelli Henke followed with 13 and 10 points, respectively. BSC upped its record to 3-2 with the win.
50 YEARS AGO (1970): With the transfer of 6-foot-5 center Fred Lukens to Fort Yates, Wilton will field a small basketball team during the coming season. However, first-year coach Tim Ketterling has eight lettermen around with which to build. Six of the returning veterans are seniors. They are Don Ulrich, Kevin Falkenstein, Bill Killian, Dan Hocking, Bill Brostrom and Paul Bartholomew. The Miners finished 14-7 last season.
TRIVIA ANSWER
The Vikings and Cowboys have played 31 times. Dallas holds a slim 16-15 advantage.
