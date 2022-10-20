Morning Kickoff: Oct. 21

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century topped Mandan 30-25 at the Bowl. Century got out to a 10-0 lead at the half behind an 11-yard touchdown pass from Andy Miller to Trent Johnson and a 31-yard field goal by Rockie Stav. Mandan stormed back, with Justin Fleck scoring three second-half touchdowns for the Braves, including an 80-yard touchdown that got Mandan on the board 12 seconds into the third quarter. The game-winning score came on a one-yard run by Johnson with 3:24 to go.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): With their team confident in a win over Bismarck (2-4-1 at the time), Dickinson Central undertook a full-scale search for an old derby hat that was serving as the trophy for the “Denton Derby,” the yearly game between Bismarck and Dickinson named for former Bismarck and Dickinson head coach Charles Denton. The hat had been lost in the early 60s when the hat had been turned over into the possession of the Demons. Originally, the multi-colored hat had been left behind by Denton when going from Dickinson to Bismarck in the early 40s, and the school told Denton the only way he could get the hat back would be to beat Dickinson for it.