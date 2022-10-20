Morning Kickoff: Oct. 21

MORNING KICKOFF
Friday, Oct. 21
College hockey: North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m.; Lindenwood at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College cross country: Bismarck State Invitational/Region XIII meet, 3 p.m.
College women’s soccer: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 4 p.m., Bowl.
High school football: Legacy at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.
High school cross country: Class B state meet at Jamestown: 3 p.m. (boys); 3:45 p.m. (girls).
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Rodeo: Bucking Battle in Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.
Saturday, Oct. 22
College hockey: North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m.; Lindenwood at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.
College football: Minnesota State-Moorhead at U-Mary, 2 p.m., Bowl; South Dakota State at North Dakota, 3 p.m.
College volleyball: U-Mary at Minnesota State-Moorhead, 2 p.m.
High school cross country: Class A state meet at Jamestown: boys (2 p.m.); girls (2:45 p.m.).
High school football: Class B 11-man first-round playoffs: Shiloh Christian at Des Lacs-Burlington, 1:30 p.m.; Class B 9-man second-round playoffs.
NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.
Rodeo: Bucking Battle in Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.
RADIO TODAY
No local events scheduled.
TV TODAY
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Temple
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.
BSN-Plus – UND at Minnesota
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Rutgers
7 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Maryland
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: CJ CUP, Second Round, Gillisonville, S.C.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Game 3: San Diego at Philadelphia
NBA
6:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Miami
7 p.m.
BSN – Utah at Minnesota
9:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Golden State
Playback
10 YEARS AGO (2012): Joe Giordano had a goal and an assist and Patrick Moore had three assists as the Bismarck Bobcats beat Coulee Region 6-1. Filip Starzynski, Levi Blom, Bob Kline, Adam Knochenmus, and Sean Madigan also scored for Bismarck. Bryan Nies made 28 saves.
20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century topped Mandan 30-25 at the Bowl. Century got out to a 10-0 lead at the half behind an 11-yard touchdown pass from Andy Miller to Trent Johnson and a 31-yard field goal by Rockie Stav. Mandan stormed back, with Justin Fleck scoring three second-half touchdowns for the Braves, including an 80-yard touchdown that got Mandan on the board 12 seconds into the third quarter. The game-winning score came on a one-yard run by Johnson with 3:24 to go.
50 YEARS AGO (1972): With their team confident in a win over Bismarck (2-4-1 at the time), Dickinson Central undertook a full-scale search for an old derby hat that was serving as the trophy for the “Denton Derby,” the yearly game between Bismarck and Dickinson named for former Bismarck and Dickinson head coach Charles Denton. The hat had been lost in the early 60s when the hat had been turned over into the possession of the Demons. Originally, the multi-colored hat had been left behind by Denton when going from Dickinson to Bismarck in the early 40s, and the school told Denton the only way he could get the hat back would be to beat Dickinson for it.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Minnesota holds a 141-134-16 on North Dakota.
