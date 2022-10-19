Morning Kickoff: Oct. 20

MORNING KICKOFF

Thursday, Oct. 20

College volleyball: Northern State at U-Mary, 6 p.m., McDowell Activity Center.

High school football: Bismarck at Century, 6:30 p.m., Bowl; St. Mary’s at Fargo Shanley, 6 p.m.; Mandan at West Fargo Sheyenne, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21

College hockey: North Dakota at Minnesota, 7 p.m.; Lindenwood at U-Mary, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

College cross country: Bismarck State Invitational/Region XIII meet, 3 p.m.

College women’s soccer: Bemidji State at U-Mary, 4 p.m., Bowl.

High school football: Legacy at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.

High school cross country: Class B state meet at Jamestown: 3 p.m. (boys); 3:45 p.m. (girls).

NAHL: Austin at Bismarck, 7:15 p.m., VFW Sports Center.

Rodeo: Bucking Battle in Bismarck, 7:30 p.m., Event Center.

RADIO TODAY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

KFYR (550 AM) – Bismarck at Century

KLXX (1270 AM) – Bismarck at Century

NFL

7 p.m.

KXMR (710 AM) – New Orleans at Arizona

TV TODAY

AUTO RACING

2:30 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

FS1 — FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix - Round 2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round

10 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Game 2: N.Y. Yankees at Houston, ALCS

NBA

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

TNT — L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers

NFL

7:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New Orleans at Arizona

MLS PLAYOFFS

7 p.m.

FS1 — Semifinal: FC Cincinnati at Philadelphia

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Semifinal: L.A. Galaxy at L.A. FC

NHL

7 p.m.

BSN — Vancouver at Minnesota

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara (WTA), Stockholm (ATP), Antwerp (ATP), Naples (ATP), Early Rounds

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara (WTA), Stockholm (ATP), Antwerp (ATP), Naples (ATP), Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday and Friday)

TENNIS — Stockholm (ATP), Antwerp (ATP), Naples (ATP), Quarterfinals

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2012): Century earned its way into the state title game to try and defend its 2011 title with a 1-0 win over West Fargo in the 2012 semifinal match against the Packers. Senior forward Alec Rauhauser helped send his team to its fourth straight championship game appearance by scoring the lone goal of the game 25 minutes into the first half on an assist by Brandon Eckroth. Mason Buchholz was credited with seven saves in net for the Patriots.

20 YEARS AGO (2002): Century tennis player Nitin Mehdiratta suffered his first singles loss of the season as Century was knocked off 5-0 by Grand Forks Red River in the first round of the state boys team tennis tournament. Mehdiratta was beaten by the Roughriders’ Ryan Smith, who beat the Century junior 6-3, 6-2. Richard Hoberg and Kyle Wanner were the only Century players not to lose in straight sets, as they were beaten at No. 2 doubles by Ryan Thompson and Andrew Britton, 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

50 YEARS AGO (1972): The 1972 bowling league season got underway with some excellent scores. Atop the All-Star League at Midway Lanes were Dewey Baranyk with a 265 and Larry Schafer with a 255. Norm Bruce led the Centennial League with a 243, which was matched by Bonnie Chase in the Women’s City League. In the Twilight League, Phyllis Kindsvogel had both the high game and series, with a 252 game and a series of 585.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Ryan Wright is the third Vikings punter to win Special Teams Player of the Week, joining Chris Kluwe (Week 9, 2010) and Mitch Berger, who won the award four times (twice in 1998 and once each in 1999 and 2000).

