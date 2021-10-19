Morning Kickoff: Oct. 20

MORNING KICKOFF

Wednesday, Oct. 20

College hockey: University of Mary at Jamestown D-II, 7 p.m.

College volleyball: Jamestown JV at Bismarck State, 7 p.m.

High school football: Bismarck at Williston, 7 p.m.; Watford City at St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

High school volleyball: Bismarck at Turtle Mountain, 7 p.m.; Century at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21

High school football: Minot at Century, 7 p.m., Bowl; Legacy at Mandan, 7 p.m., Starion Sports Complex.

RADIO TODAY

No local events scheduled.

TV TODAY

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St.

COLLEGE GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — Jackson T. Stephens Cup: Final Round, Alotian Club in Roland, Ark.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Ohio St. at Wisconsin

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Pepperdine at Santa Clara

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St. at Purdue

ESPNU — Florida at Alabama

GOLF

10:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: Zozo Championship, First Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

4 p.m.

FS1 — Game 5: Houston at Boston

7 p.m.

TBS — Game 4: Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers

NBA

6:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at New York

7 p.m.

BSN – Houston at Minnesota

9:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Phoenix

NHL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Philadelphia

9 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Vegas

SOCCER

5 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF League: Santos de Guapiles vs. Forge, Quarterfinal, 1st Leg, Costa Rica

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Flamengo at Athletico Paranaense, Semifinal, Leg 1

9 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana

TENNIS

3 a.m. (Wednesday & Thursday)

TENNIS — Moscow: ATP & WTA; Antwerp (ATP); Tenerife (WTA), Early rounds

Playback

10 YEARS AGO (2011): Flasher, which got 12 kills and three blocks from Melissa Campbell, rolled to a 25-19, 25-20, 25-22 win over Underwood in Class B volleyball action. Brittney Reinhardt served six aces for the Bulldogs. She also had five kills. Abby Landenberger had 18 digs for Washburn.

20 YEARS AGO (2001): Jazelle Williams scored a hat trick in the University of Mary’s 6-0 win over Doane College in Crete, Neb. Amber Biegler, Tara Darrow and Laura Bartsch each scored one goal for the Marauders. Kristin Werner stopped all three shots she saw in goal for the Marauders.

50 YEARS AGO (1971): Paul Gess ran in two touchdowns in Bismarck’s 34-12 win over Williston. The Demons got two defensive touchdowns. Jim Binegar returned a fumble 46 yards for a score. Later, Don Magstadt took an interception back 96 yards for a TD. Gary Satterfield and John Nervig scored for Williston.

TRIVIA ANSWER

1998. UND’s current roster has nine draft picks -- defensemen Cooper Moore (Detroit), Brent Johnson (Washington), Tyler Kleven (Ottawa), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa) and forwards Jake Schmaltz (Boston), Gavin Hain (Philadelphia), Matteo Costantini (Buffalo), Judd Caulfield (Pittsburgh) and Jackson Kunz (Vancouver).

